Thalapathy 66 Launched! First Picture Featuring Vijay And Rashmika Mandanna Out

Just a day ago, makers of Vijay's 66th project tentatively titled #Thalapathy66 announced the inclusion of its leading lady Rashmika Mandanna coinciding with her 26th birthday, and today (April 6) the team came together for the film's pooja ceremony. A picture of the two leading actors with director Vamshi Paidipally and producer Dil Raju has already gone viral on social media and fans can't keep calm.

Netizens have been trending the hashtag #Thalapathy66 to celebrate the film's official ceremony. Well, in the picture, the team can be seen all smiles as they pose for shutterbugs. Vijay, who often prefers a casual look for his films' muhurat ceremony, donned a denim shirt that went perfectly with his tan yellow trousers while Rashmika looked pretty in a lemon yellow lehenga. The pooja ceremony reportedly took place in Chennai.

According to reports, the film will go on floors very soon. A few days back, the leading man had completed the test shoot for the upcoming flick helmed by National Award-winning director Vamshi Paidipally. Renowned producers Dil Raju and Shirish are backing the project under Sri Venkateswara Creations. #Thalapathy66 was announced on September 26 last year, and the makers had shared a special picture featuring Vijay, Raju and Vamshi to make their collaboration public.

On a related note, 'Butta Bomma' fame S Thaman's inclusion was also confirmed on April 5. Announcing the big collaboration, the team wrote on Twitter, "Welcoming onboard our darling music director @MusicThaman#Thalapathy66 @actorvijay @directorvamshi @iamRashmika #ThamanJoinsThalapathy66."

For now, Vijay is awaiting the release of Beast directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and co-starring Pooja Hegde.

The hostage drama backed by renowned banner Sun Pictures will hit the marquee on April 13. Rashmika, on the other hand, has Bollywood films Mission Majnu, Animal, Goodbye and Telugu biggies Pushpa 2 and Hanu Raghavapudi's yet-to-be-titled project.