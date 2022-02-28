Valimai Day 5 Box Office Collection: Ajith Kumar's Actioner Struggles On Monday

H Vinoth's latest directorial venture Valimai has been putting up a solid show at the theatres. The film, marking his second time outing with actor Ajith Kumar and producer Boney Kapoor, released last Thursday (February 24). The film has been on a record-breaking spree and has already crossed the Rs 100 Crore (gross) mark at the worldwide box office (within three days). The film indeed proved that the fear of COVID-19 pandemic could not keep away the fans from enjoying the actioner in theatres, especially when it has kept them waiting for more than 2 years.

Well, with its release (finally) Valimai enjoyed an extended weekend. As the film released on Thursday, it had a lot of time to convince a larger audience, especially with the reviews online and positive word of mouth which helped Valimai garner the most attention on days like Saturday and Sunday. However, on Monday the film's collection witnessed an expected decline and could collect relatively less moolah. The Ajith-starrer's opening collection in Tamil Nadu was Rs 36.17 Crore and the rare feat helped the actioner grab the first spot in the list of Kollywood's biggest openers (non-holiday opening).

On days 2 and 3, the film bagged impressive collections of Rs 24.62 Crore and Rs 23 Crore respectively. On Sunday, the film witnessed a jump and accumulated Rs 30 Crore in its account. Finally, on day 5 i.e. on Monday, the film saw a downward trend and made a collection close to Rs 10 Crore.

Valimai stars Huma Qureshi, Kartikeya Gummakonda, Gurbani Judge, Yogi Babu, Selva, GM Sundar and Achyuth Kumar in important roles. The film follows IPS officer ACP Arjun who is set out on a mission to hunt down a group of violent bikers.