Valimai Day 6 Box Office Collection: Steady Run For Ajith's Film

Valimai is enjoying an impressive run at the box office. The film had a coveted theatrical run over the weekend with a huge jump on Sunday. Though it struggled faintly on Monday due to obvious reasons, it has been holding up really well and is maintaining a steady pace without affecting the collection much. The actioner put up a grand show on day 1 collecting Rs 36.17 Crore (gross) at the Tamil Nadu box office. On Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Valimai yet again displayed its box office might and came through with flying colours.

On these days, the film bagged Rs 24.62 Crore, Rs 20.46 Crore and Rs 27.83 Crore respectively. On day 5 (Monday), the film collected Rs 8.45 Crore, while on day 6, the film managed to collect Rs 8 Crore (approx). Let us tell you that the film has received a mixed response from the audiences and considering the same, the collection is indeed impressive. Valimai's business from other regional circuits has also been exceptional. Ajith's film has been getting impressive response at the Maharashtra box office as well. Well, given the film raking in a lot of moolah, the cast and crew must be bustling with joy and expecting more record-breaking numbers in the days to come.

If reports are to be believed, a success party of the film will be held soon in Chennai to celebrate the favourable outcome. Valimai, the action thriller is crafted by H Vinoth, who previously collaborated with Ajith for Nerkonda Paaravai (2019), the Tamil remake of Hindi courtroom drama Pink starring Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role. Produced by Boney Kapoor under Bayview Projects LLP in association with Zee Studios, the film has Kartikeya Gummakonda as the antagonist while Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi plays the female lead. Notably, the film is Qureshi's second outing in Tamil after starring in Rajinikanth's 2018 film Kaala.