Vikram Day 30 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Kamal Haasan-Lokesh's Action Film Crosses Rs 400 Crore Gross!

The high-octane action entertainer in recent times, Vikram, starring the veteran actor Kamal Haasan in his career's best outing yet has finally crossed the coveted Rs 400 Crore at the box office. The movie has set a record in the entire Tamil Film industry and is now part of the history of Indian cinema.

Kamal Haasan, who was away from the silver screen for over six years has come out to produce a venture with director Lokesh Kanagaraj, which is Vikram. The movie has a star-studded cast in the form of Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil-both known for their impeccable performances.

Raaj Kamal Films International produced Vikram as the second installment of Lokesh's Cinematic Universe, a sequel to Karthi starrer Kaithi. R Mahendran co-produced the film.

Kamal Haasan, who came out in public to thank the audience and fans from Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi mentioned that he cleared off his debts after the success of Vikram.

The elated actor showered expensive gifts on the director and co-stars. He invited the film's distributors to his office and threw a success bash.

Vikram is officially the most profitable venture made in Kollywood. The movie made a pre-release business of more than Rs 200 Crore and after the post-theatrical release, the movie minted money and crossed Rs 400 Crore within a month. The movie will be available for digital streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from July 8.

Take a look at Vikram 30 Days worldwide Box Office Collection as follows:

Tamil Nadu - Rs 176.99 Crore

Telugu States- Rs 30.15 Crore

Karnataka- Rs 20.82 Crore

Kerala - Rs 38.60 Crore

ROI - Rs 12.50 Crore

Overseas - Rs 121.45 Crore

Total worldwide collection - Rs 400.72 Crore Gross

Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Aju Varghese, Chemban Vinod Jose, Santhana Bharathi, Elango Kumaravel, G Marimuthi, Aruldoss, and Gayathrie Shankar are a few who played prominent roles in the film.

Anirudh Ravichander composed the film's song and background score which received great appreciation. Vikram is Cinematographed by Girish Gangadharan and Edited by Philomin Raj.