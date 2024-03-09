Kalki 2898 AD First Look Poster: Prabhas As Bhairava Draws Mixed Reactions; Makers Come Up With More Updates

Prabhas'
Kalki
2898
AD
is
the
first
ever
science
fiction
film
being
made
in
India
with
a
stellar
cast
roped
in
for
pivotal
roles.
The
makers
of
the
film
boast
of
their
casting
which
includes
Amitabh
Bachchan,
Kamal
Haasan,
Deepika
Padukone,
and
Disha
Patani
among
others.
We
might
also
expect
several
stunning
cameos
in
the
form
of
Dulquer
Salmaan,
Vijay
Deverakonda,
and
Rana.
The
filmmakers
recently
released
a
glimpse
of
Prabhas
as
Bhairava
in
Kalki
2898
AD.
The
makers
are
working
at
lightning
speed
to
complete
the
remaining
shooting
part
as
the
post-production
CG
and
VFX
works
are
happening
simultaneously.
The
dubbing
and
post-production
works
are
going
in
tandem
simultaneously.
Kalki
2898
AD
To
Release
On
May
9?
Vyjayanthi
Movies
banner
officially
announced
the
release
date
of
this
Prabhas,
Amitabh
Bachchan,
Kamal
Haasan-starrer
film
as
May
9.
However,
the
makers
are
also
ready
to
postpone
the
film's
theatrical
release
if
the
post-production
works
are
not
upto
the
mark,
or
atleast
until
the
director
Nag
Ashwin
is
satisfied.
Kalki
2898
AD
Pre-Release
Business
Worth
Rs
500
Crore?
Meanwhile,
as
the
filmmakers
of
this
prestigious
sci-fi
film
have
been
opening
up
a
bit
and
releasing
pictures
from
the
sets
and
behind
the
scenes,
we
hear
that
the
movie's
non-theatrical
business
is
valued
at
Rs
500
Crore
including
the
audio,
satellite,
dubbing,
and
digital
streaming
rights.
Kalki
2898
AD
Cast
The
epic
mythological
sci-fi
film
boasts
of
Prabhas,
Kamal
Haasan,
Amitabh
Bachchan,
Deepika
Padukone,
and
Disha
Patani
among
others
playing
crucial
roles.
Pasupathy
and
Saswata
Chatterjee
are
also
part
of
the
movie
cast.
Kalki
2898
AD
Crew
The
movie
is
written
and
being
helmed
by
Nag
Ashwin.
Vyjayanthi
Movies
banner
is
bankrolling
the
film
on
a
massive
budget
of
Rs
600
Crore.
Djordje
Stojilijkovic
is
cranking
the
camera
for
this
science
fiction
action
thriller.
Kotagiri
Venkateswara
Rao
worked
as
the
film's
editor.
Santhosh
Narayanan
is
the
film's
music
composer.