Kalki 2898 AD First Look Poster: Prabhas As Bhairava Draws Mixed Reactions; Makers Come Up With More Updates

Photo Credit:

Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD is the first ever science fiction film being made in India with a stellar cast roped in for pivotal roles. The makers of the film boast of their casting which includes Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani among others. We might also expect several stunning cameos in the form of Dulquer Salmaan, Vijay Deverakonda, and Rana.

The filmmakers recently released a glimpse of Prabhas as Bhairava in Kalki 2898 AD. The makers are working at lightning speed to complete the remaining shooting part as the post-production CG and VFX works are happening simultaneously. The dubbing and post-production works are going in tandem simultaneously.

Kalki 2898 AD To Release On May 9?

Vyjayanthi Movies banner officially announced the release date of this Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan-starrer film as May 9. However, the makers are also ready to postpone the film's theatrical release if the post-production works are not upto the mark, or atleast until the director Nag Ashwin is satisfied.

Kalki 2898 AD Pre-Release Business Worth Rs 500 Crore?

Meanwhile, as the filmmakers of this prestigious sci-fi film have been opening up a bit and releasing pictures from the sets and behind the scenes, we hear that the movie's non-theatrical business is valued at Rs 500 Crore including the audio, satellite, dubbing, and digital streaming rights.

Photo Credit:

Kalki 2898 AD Cast

The epic mythological sci-fi film boasts of Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani among others playing crucial roles. Pasupathy and Saswata Chatterjee are also part of the movie cast.

Kalki 2898 AD Crew

The movie is written and being helmed by Nag Ashwin. Vyjayanthi Movies banner is bankrolling the film on a massive budget of Rs 600 Crore. Djordje Stojilijkovic is cranking the camera for this science fiction action thriller. Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao worked as the film's editor. Santhosh Narayanan is the film's music composer.