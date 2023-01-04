Bigg Boss Fame Shivani Hits Back Troll Who Asked Her About Plastic Surgery

Celebrities’
life
is
filled
with
glitz
and
glamour.
But
it
also
comes
with
loss
of
privacy
and
being
trolled
mercilessly.
While
some
celebrities
handle
such
trolls
with
fitting
replies,
other
choose
not
to
respond
to
them.
Nevertheless,
from
time
to
time,
we
have
seen
celebrities
reacting
to
unnecessary
comments.
Especially
women
celebrities
are
prone
to
more
criticism
and
body
shaming.
Tamil
star
Shivani
Narayanan
recently
had
a
question
and
answer
session
with
her
fans,
where
she
answered
some
fans’
queries.
A
fan
told
her
that
she
does
not
look
like
she
is
23,
to
which
she
said
that
she
is
only
22.
Another
fan
made
a
remark
saying
that
her
face
is
a
'plastic
surgery
face.’
Shivani
choose
not
to
stay
quiet
for
this
remark
and
she
replied
saying,
“stop
making
baseless
allegations
as
if
you
performed
plastic
surgery
on
me.”
On
the
acting
front,
Shivani
bagged
some
meaty
roles
in
big
budget
muvies.
Her
role
in
Kamal
Haasan’s
Vikram
is
one
of
the
most
significant
ones.
Directed
by
Lokesh
Kanagaraj,
she
played
Vijay
Sethupathi’s
wife.
The
film
also
starred
Fahadh
Faasil
in
an
important
role.
She
was
also
seen
in
an
important
role
in
Vadivelu’s
come-back
movie,
Naai
Sekhar
Returns.
Apart
from
these,
she
is
working
in
an
untitled
movie,
which
will
make
her
uniting
with
Vijay
Sethupathi
once
again.
To
recall,
before
starring
in
movies,
she
appeared
in
several
Tamil
serials.
She
made
her
big
screen
debut
by
starring
in
Karthi’s
Kadai
Kutti
Singam.
She
played
Karthi’s
cousin
in
the
movie.
But
what
gave
her
a
huge
boom
was
her
participation
in
the
Tamil
reality
show,
Bigg
Boss.
Though
she
received
a
huge
support
from
fans,
her
romantic
angle
with
Balaji
Murugadoss
was
not
liked
by
many.
Apart
from
her
acting
stint,
she
is
keeping
in
touch
with
her
fans
by
being
active
on
all
social
media
platforms.
Story first published: Wednesday, January 4, 2023, 22:16 [IST]