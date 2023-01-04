Bigg Boss Fame Shivani Hits Back Troll Who Asked Her About Plastic Surgery

Celebrities’ life is filled with glitz and glamour. But it also comes with loss of privacy and being trolled mercilessly. While some celebrities handle such trolls with fitting replies, other choose not to respond to them. Nevertheless, from time to time, we have seen celebrities reacting to unnecessary comments. Especially women celebrities are prone to more criticism and body shaming.

Tamil star Shivani Narayanan recently had a question and answer session with her fans, where she answered some fans’ queries. A fan told her that she does not look like she is 23, to which she said that she is only 22. Another fan made a remark saying that her face is a 'plastic surgery face.’ Shivani choose not to stay quiet for this remark and she replied saying, “stop making baseless allegations as if you performed plastic surgery on me.”

On the acting front, Shivani bagged some meaty roles in big budget muvies. Her role in Kamal Haasan’s Vikram is one of the most significant ones. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, she played Vijay Sethupathi’s wife. The film also starred Fahadh Faasil in an important role. She was also seen in an important role in Vadivelu’s come-back movie, Naai Sekhar Returns. Apart from these, she is working in an untitled movie, which will make her uniting with Vijay Sethupathi once again.

To recall, before starring in movies, she appeared in several Tamil serials. She made her big screen debut by starring in Karthi’s Kadai Kutti Singam. She played Karthi’s cousin in the movie. But what gave her a huge boom was her participation in the Tamil reality show, Bigg Boss. Though she received a huge support from fans, her romantic angle with Balaji Murugadoss was not liked by many. Apart from her acting stint, she is keeping in touch with her fans by being active on all social media platforms.