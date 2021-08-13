Netrikann Movie Review: This Nayanthara Starrer Is An Engaging Thriller That Stays True To Its Genre

Netrikann, the highly anticipated crime thriller that features Nayanthara in the lead roles, has finally released on Disney Plus Hotstar. The movie, which is directed by young talent Milind Rau, has hit the screens as the biggest OTT release in the career of its leading lady. Nayanthara is playing the role of Durga, a visually challenged woman in Netrikann, which is bankrolled by Vignesh Shivan's Rowdy Pictures.

Plot

Girls are abducted from various parts of Chennai city, leaving the public in deep worry. Durga (Nayanthara), a visually challenged ex-CBI officer becomes the prime witness in the case. What happens next forms the crux of the story.

Cast And Crew

Along with Nayanthara, the Milind Rau directorial features a promising star cast including Ajmal Ameer, Saran, Indhuja, Manikandan Achari, and others in pivotal roles. RD Rajashekhar has handled the cinematography of the project. Girishh Gopal has composed the songs and original score for Netrikann.

