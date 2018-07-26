English
 »   »  Monalisa Shares The Promo Of Nazar, Looks Stunning In The Dayan Avatar!

Monalisa Shares The Promo Of Nazar, Looks Stunning In The Dayan Avatar!

Posted By: Chaitra Krishnamurthy
    The Bigg Boss 10 fame Monalisa has bagged a major project, as she has landed the lead's role on the new television show Nazar. She took to her Instagram handle to share the promo of the show with her fans and we are amazed at how stunning she looks in the dayan avatar! Monalisa is making her television debut through Nazar. The Bhojpuri actress gained recognition through her stint on the season 10 of Bigg Boss. Nazar will premiere on StarPlus from July 30, 2018. It will broadcast from Monday to Friday at 11 PM.

    Monalisa

    Monalisa captioned the promo as, "In a dilemma to express my happiness with the release of the promo of my first ever TV show. I'm so happy that everyone's hard work and vision has come out so well and on the contrary the promo is very spooky. I get chills every time I watch it. #Nazar" - (sic)

    While talking about her role to India Express, Monalisa said, "Mohana is a very glamorous role. When she is in her human form, she is this sexy seductress. As a dayan, the audience will see the usual long braids, feet facing backward and the long nails. It will give you shivers for sure. It's a really exciting phase for me. We have seen films on dayan but it's the first time on television. Also, we have shot it in a very modern format. I am really hopeful about this show."

    Read more about: bigg boss
    Story first published: Thursday, July 26, 2018, 16:48 [IST]
