 »   »   » BB 11: Mehajabi Wants To Go Back To Take Revenge On Hina Khan; Feels Shilpa Shinde Is Smart Player!

Bigg Boss 11 : Hina Khan is the real evil in House, says Mehjabi | FilmiBeat

Bigg Boss 11 is getting interesting with each passing day. The Weekend Ka Vaar came as surprise for the contestants as two of them (Sabyasachi Satpathy and Mehajabi Siddiqui) were eliminated. The makers felt there are many contestants in the house and hence the double eviction.

Meanwhile, the evicted contestant, Mehajabi is upset with her elimination and blames Hina Khan for it! She wants to go back to the house to take revenge on Hina!

Mehajabi Is Out Because Of Hina Khan! In an interview to IE, Mehajabi said, "I am out of Bigg Boss because of Hina Khan. She spoiled my game completely. I was naive to fall for her tricks and I can't accept the fact that I am out, while she is still going strong." Why Padosis Failed? Mehajabi, who called herself ‘anaconda', reveals why they failed as padosis. She said, "When we entered the main house, we should have been together. Our motive was to make life hell for the housemates. But Hina played smart and got Luv (Tyagi) on her side." Mehajabi Was Playing The Game Solo! "With Lucinda (Nicholas) also leaving and Sabyasachi being friendly with everyone, I was left alone. I survived the game playing solo but in the house, you need bonding and relationships to survive." Mehajabi Just a couple of days ago, she had started taking a stand and fought for her rights. She also became close to Akash Dadlani and Arshi Khan. She was also applauded by fans for fighting Hina. The Viewers Had Just Started Seeing Mehajabi’s True Self! She said, "Finally, the audience had started seeing my true self and I am out. I had just now understood the game and was doing well." Mehajabi Wants To Go Back To BB 11 House "I wish I can get a chance to go back in the house so that I can take revenge for whatever wrong happened with me. Hina talks about class and mujhe uski aukad dekhani hai (I want to show Hina her class). If I don't get a chance, I will live with a regret that I missed on this big opportunity." Mehajabi Calls Hina ‘Fattu’! She further added, "Hina is a fattu and she is really scared of me. I was a threat for the housemates and thus they were always very sweet to me. I was a fool to believe their tricks and became submissive." Mehajabi Adds… "Only recently, I realised that they are great players and I too had started showing my moves. But my game plan was cut short by this eviction. They could have just evicted Sabyasachi for now, and given me just one more week. I am confident that I would have surprised everyone." Shilpa Shinde Is Smart Player Mehajabi feels Shilpa Shinde is a very smart player and feels either her or Vikas Gupta will win the show. Priyank Is Hina’s Kutta! She feels that Sapna is fake, and added, "Priyank Sharma is a kutta, who wags his tail at Hina's orders."

