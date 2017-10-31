 »   »   » BB 11: Vikas Warns Shilpa; Priyank Says He Is Protective Of Vikas;Shilpa & Hina Hide Money In A Task

Bigg Boss 11 gets more interesting with each passing day. Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta are seen fighting since the beginning of the show. Both of them do not get along and Shilpa keeps taking a dig at Vikas. This time, Vikas did something surprising to stop Shilpa from attacking him!
Also, Bigg Boss will be announcing this week's luxury budget task. Read on to know more . . .
Vikas Warns Shilpa
In a recent episode, Shilpa was seen teasing Vikas by taking Parth's name in front of Puneesh. This didn't go well with Vikas and he warned her that he will reveal her affair with Romit Raj. This was to make her silent!
Shilpa-Romit
Shilpa and Romit Raj were all set to get married in Goa in 2009. Shilpa's wedding dress and jewellery were also ready, but the marriage got cancelled as Shilpa was busy with her work.
Is Priyank Gay?
In an unseen video on Voot, Priyank is seen discussing his sexual orientation. He is seen in the garden area with Benafsha and Sabyasachi. He is seen telling them about an incident from his school days.
Priyank Shares His School Days Story
He was seen telling that he had a friend, who was probably gay and was the butt of jokes. But Priyank took a stand for him and since Priyank was popular in school, no one dared to make fun of his friend.
Priyank Is Protective About Vikas
Priyank adds, like his school friend, he is protective of Vikas as well and says that he doesn't care what people say about him and Vikas. He added that he is straight like a line and if people don't get it, it's not his mistake.
Is Dhinchak In Love With Luv?
In the previous episode, as soon as everyone goes to sleep, Dhinchak Pooja was seen telling Akash and Arshi that she has started liking Luv Tyagi!
Luxury Budget Task
In the upcoming episode, Bigg Boss announces luxury budget task, BB Cushion Factory. Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta are heading the teams. The task is to make cushions and sell them to the heads at high prices. Vikas and Shilpa get into an argument during the task.