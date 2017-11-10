 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11 BREAKING! It’s Double Elimination! Sabyasachi & Mehajabi To Get Eliminated!

It is the time for elimination on Bigg Boss 11. Priyank Sharma, Benafsha Soonawalla, Sapna Choudhary, Mehajabi Siddiqui and Sabyasachi Satpathy were nominated for eviction this week. Initially, there were reports that Mehajabi is getting eliminated. But the makers are all set to surprise the audiences with double eviction!

According to latest buzz, both Mehajabi and Sabyasachi are getting eliminated, as they received least number of votes.

Although the double eviction surprises us, the names does not, as both Mehajabi and Sabyasachi are not doing much in the Bigg Boss 11 house. Both contestants had entered the house as padosis. Although they were doing well as padosis, when they entered the main house, they didn't show much involvement.

The host of the show, Salman Khan had also warned the duo as they were not at all seen in the house.

Recently, Mehajabi made it to headlines because of her fight with Hina Khan, while Sabyasachi won the captaincy task. But looks like being captain could not save him!