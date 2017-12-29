 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11 EXTRA DOSE: Akash Dadlani Wears Hina Khan’s Night Suit; Fans Find Him Funny!

Bigg Boss 11: Akash Dadlani to wear Hina Khan’s nightsuit on Weekend Ka Vaar | FilmiBeat

A lot of things happen inside the Bigg Boss house. But, we get to watch only one part of it on television due to the time constraint and because contestants use words which are unfit to be shown on national television.

However, these videos are published on Voot in the Unseen/Uncut/Extra Dose sections. In one of the extra dose videos, Akash was seen wearing Hina Khan's night suits and fans find him funny. Read on...

Hina’s Night Suits Hina says she has 25 night suits, if she stays in the house till the finale also, she will be able to use only 17 night suits! She asks if Shilpa could try a few of them, but Shilpa says they won't fit her. Puneesh suggests that Hina that she could keep 2-3 extra suits in case something happens to her dress. Hina Asks Shilpa To Try Her Night Suits While Shilpa tells Hina that she will try one, Vikas tells Akash, too, can try a few. Puneesh also wants to try one, but Hina says that they are not for boys. Luv & Akash Want To Wear Hina’s Night Suits Luv and Akash force Hina to give them her night suits as they want to try them on. Hina feels they won't fit Luv, but since Akash is slim, it might fit him. Akash even selects a few night suits that are a bit boyish and tries them on. Akash Wears Hina’s Night Suits! One of the night suits fits Akash so perfectly that Vikas asks him to wear it during the weekend. Hina asks him not to wear it on the weekend. Akash is also impressed with the suit and wears a few chains with the night suit on to see how he looks. Fans Find Akash Funny In Hina’s Night Suit: Fans Tweets @DrBagadam: This is quite funny ... akash wear french fry night suit on WKV ... wooow soo excited.

@AdamLost4Ever: #AakashDadlani Is To Funny.

Muskan Irfan: ‏Hilarious😂😂😂 Nikki 🎤 "He is damn funny😂😂widout him @BiggBoss Will b useles no wrth watchng his innocence exitmnt like a kid is so cute no one can deny it D way he said ye mein weekend pe pehnunga wow😂😂 @ColorsTV @EndemolShineIND @rajcheerfull Please support Akash we need to C dis side of him daily." Tee ❤️ 😘 😀 "#akashdadlani entertainer made us smile made us angry through his fights made us love him through his friendships amazed us with his tactics #akash deserving contestant in #bb11 deserve top3 but he is a commoner so wont get it even he serve it @BiggBoss @BeingSalmanKhan @ColorsTV." @LuVinaFC "Akash has worn Hina's night suit...And he looks so damn funny! 😂😂 And our #HinaKhan is so down to earth. She is offering her extra night suits ❤️ #HinaKhan #BB11 #MTVExtraDose."

(Images Source: Snapshots from Voot video)

