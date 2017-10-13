 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: Priyank Sharma Says Salman Khan Is The Best Host; Calls Shilpa Shinde A Pshyco!

Bigg Boss 11 contestant Priyank Sharma was asked to leave the house by the host, Salman Khan, as the former hit his inmate Akash Dadlani. Post his exit, there were reports that Priyank might return to the show soon.
It is now said that Priyank's entry is delayed as the makers want to surprise the viewers. They are planning to bring Priyank back to the house as a wild card entrant. Read on to know what Priyank has to say about his short journey in the Bigg Boss house. . .
Priyank Sharma Says Salman Khan Is The Best Host
Priyank was quoted by Mumbai Mirror as saying, "Salman bhai is one of the best hosts and knows what is right and what is wrong. I know I wasn't supposed to push Akash but he knew my intentions."
Priyank Says He Stood For What Was Right
"I stood for what was right. There was a lot of abusing happening and in a way he supported me. I have loved and admired him since I was a kid."
Priyank's Journery In The Bigg Boss 11 House
About his short stay in the house, Priyank said, "Yes, it was too early for me to leave. Bigg Boss was a short, sweet but an incomplete journey but I have no regrets."
Priyank Says...
"It's not the first time someone has pushed another contestant but maybe I could've reacted more prudently. Usually I'm calm and positive but inmates like Shilpa Shinde have been abusing Vikas and his family since the first day and Akash followed in her footsteps. I couldn't take it anymore. But I am apologetic about the way things happened."
"Shilpa Shinde Is A Pshyco"
Talking about Shilpa Shinde, who from day one, is targeting Vikas, Priyank was quoted by TOI as saying, "Oh My God...Shilpa Shinde is a psycho and she herself accepts that. She has a split personality and I have personally experienced that."
"Shilpa's Focus Is Vikas!"
He further added, "She definitely has a major problem. Her focus inside the show is Vikas as of now. If you go and tell her that she's wrong, she will be rude, extremely rude."
Priyank Further Said. . .
"Each night, we all used to be scared of Shilpa Shinde and wondered what new she was going to do. I myself haven't slept at nights because of her and would constantly check what Shilpa was doing, whether she had slept peacefully or not."