 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: Priyank Sharma Says Salman Khan Is The Best Host; Calls Shilpa Shinde A Pshyco!

Bigg Boss 11 contestant Priyank Sharma was asked to leave the house by the host, Salman Khan, as the former hit his inmate Akash Dadlani. Post his exit, there were reports that Priyank might return to the show soon.

It is now said that Priyank's entry is delayed as the makers want to surprise the viewers. They are planning to bring Priyank back to the house as a wild card entrant. Read on to know what Priyank has to say about his short journey in the Bigg Boss house. . .