 »   »   » Do You Think Hina Khan Made The Wrong Decision By Participating In Bigg Boss 11?

Hina Khan became a household name with her debut show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Her role as Akshara is considered one of the unforgettable characters in Indian television. The viewers loved Hina on her show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Then Hina went on to do a stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 8. Hina's huge makeover did shock the fans. She continued to surprise the viewers by participating in Bigg Boss. Hina has constantly been hogging limelight for her behaviour and comments in the Bigg Boss house. Read on . . .