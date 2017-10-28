 »   »   » Do You Think Hina Khan Made The Wrong Decision By Participating In Bigg Boss 11?

Hina Khan became a household name with her debut show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Her role as Akshara is considered one of the unforgettable characters in Indian television. The viewers loved Hina on her show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.
Then Hina went on to do a stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 8. Hina's huge makeover did shock the fans. She continued to surprise the viewers by participating in Bigg Boss. Hina has constantly been hogging limelight for her behaviour and comments in the Bigg Boss house. Read on . . .
Hina On Bigg Boss 11
Hina indeed made a silent entry. But during weekend episodes, when everyone was calling Salman sir or bhai, Hina addressed him as Salman. This was noted by a few fans.
When Hina Was In Tears . . .
When a few contestants in the house hurled abuses at her, Hina was in tears. This incident sparked a debate on Twitter as to whether Hina's tears were real or fake.
Hina Insults Dhinchak Pooja
Also, when Dhinchak Pooja entered the house, Hina insulted her! This didn't go well with the fans and they took to social media to lash out at the actress.
Hina Insults South Industry!
Recently, her comment on the South film industry didn't go well with the South actresses and even fans. We had also reported as to how Alka Yagnik was disappointed with Hina's behaviour.
Is Hina Khan Faking!
While many have been supporting Hina, there are some fans who feel Hina is fake, crying for sympathy, overconfident and overacts.
Read The Tweets: IɴDᴇRJᴇEᴛ SɪNɢH
"#HinaKhan kya performance di hai camera ke liye, talking while crying so that audience knows why u r crying #BB11 #BiggBoss11 #BiggBoss."
Shahrina
"~ #HinaKhan might be the only female celebrity in the history of #BB to have earned respect, only to destroy it on International TV #BB11."
Narresh Surana
"#Hina & #Priyank are true example of saying "Good Looks doesn't make you win people, it's good heart that does" #bb11 #bigboss #bigboss11."
Zunaira
"#Hina is getting worse nd worse everyday. She is such a diplomatic person.Girl power ki bat krne wali khud larkiyon ki izat ni krti. #BB11."
Satyamkumarsingh & ⭐ ⭐Just_Nitali ⭐ ⭐
Satyamkumarsingh: "Double standard Khan #hina Khan."
⭐ ⭐Just_Nitali ⭐ ⭐: Sometimes her cmmnts are unacceptable bt she's a human ! Ppl should stop seeing her as the sanskari bahu who nvr commits any mistake #hina