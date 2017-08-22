 »   »   » Kasam To Go Off Air; Mouni Roy Is NOT Doing Bigg Boss 11!

Earlier there were rumours that Krystle D'Souza's Belan Bahu might replace Colors' popular show, Kasam. But according to the latest reports, Kratika Sengar and Sharad Malhotra's show will replaced by the reality show, Bigg Boss 11.
Read on to know why the makers of Kasam decided to shut down the show. Also, check out the latest updates of Bigg Boss 11...
Why Kasam Is Going Off Air?
A source was quoted by Spotboy as saying, "The makers (Balaji Telefilms) of Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki moved the show to 10.30 pm slot in June. With Bigg Boss 11 slated to air at the same time starting October, Team Kasam wasn't keen on shifting the time yet again. Hence, they decided to pull the plug on the show."
Kasam Makers Feel…
It has to be recalled that the show had already taken 6-years leap. Now, the makers feel there is nothing much to experiment with the storyline. They feel it is better to end the show on a high note.
Kasam Season 2
There are also rumours that Ekta Kapoor is planning for Kasam Season 2, but it is not clear whether Kratika Sengar will be part of the show or not!
Kratika’s Husband, Nikitin Dheer Finalised For Bigg Boss?
Meanwhile, if sources are to be believed Kratika's husband, Nikitin Dheer, Niti Taylor, Pearl V Puri and Abrar Zahoor have been finalised for the show.
Summit, Kunal & Nandish On Bigg Boss 11?
It was even said that Beyhadh actor Summit Bhardwaj, Uttaran actor Nandish Sandhu and Dil Se Dil Tak's Kunal Verma have been approached for the show. Summit might enter the show as wild card contestant.