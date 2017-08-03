 »   »   » Another Friendship Goes Kaput! Krushna Abhishek & Sudesh Lehri Are No Longer Friends!

Yet another telly friendship has gone kaput! The popular jodi on television and long-time friends Krushna Abhishek and are not on talking terms!

Recently, Krushna created headlines as Kapil Sharma's ex-team members joined him on his new Sudesh Lehri show The Drama Company. Apparently, Krushna has been getting along well with them, but has rubbed Sudesh in the wrong way. Read on to know more...

Sudesh & Krushna’s Clash According to reports, Sudesh isn't happy with Krushna grabbing all the limelight on the new show. The duo even had an argument at the new show's press conference. Sudesh & Krushna Had An Argument! An eyewitness was quoted by a leading daily as saying, "Sudesh had said Krushna is the star of the show, while the others are mere puppets at the hands of the team." There are also reports that the show's shoot was also stalled for a few hours, because of their creative fallout. Krushna Confirms The Report Krushna confirmed that all is not well between him and Sudesh, but clarifies that they will resolve it among themselves. He even added that they do not communicate beyond work. All Is Not Well Between Krushna & Sudesh Krushna was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "We have been having differences and ego hassles, but we will resolve it among ourselves." Sudesh Has Barred Krushna From Contacting Him! "Earlier, we were constantly in touch and would even discuss personal matters. But these days, we don't communicate beyond work. In fact, Sudesh has barred me from contacting him." Sudesh Wants Krushna To Meet His Manager "If I want to reach him, I have to go through his manager, and that is something I don't want to do. Whatever I have learnt about comedy is because of Sudeshji." Krushna Adds… "During Comedy Circus, he would get better lines than me, but I never complained. A comedy show is not run by an individual, it requires teamwork."

Krushna concluded by saying, "I can't help it if people are calling The Drama Company, my show. I play the central character in every skit. I understand that he too, vies for equal screen space and importance, as we have always been called Krushna-Sudesh ki jodi."

Well, we just hope Krushna and Sudesh resolve their issues as soon as possible as we cannot see another brilliant talented jodi (the first one being Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover) that make us laugh, separated!