 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: Wait, What? Bookies Want Vikas Gupta Or Hina Khan To Win The Show & Not Shilpa Shinde!

Bigg Boss is one of the biggest reality shows, which is being watched by people of all age groups. This season, as Salman Khan said has become very popular and is getting good ratings.

As we all know, the show, which welcomed 18 contestants, which included commoners and celebrities, now has only 6 contestants - 3 celebrities (Vikas Gupta, Shilpa Shinde and Hina Khan) and 3 commoners (Luv Tyagi, Akash Dadlani and Puneesh Sharma). While Luv Tyagi is favourite among commoners group, fans and celebrities are rooting for all the three celebrities.

Bookies Keeping An Eye On Bigg Boss 11! The latest we hear is that bookies are also keeping a close eye on the show! They want either Vikas or Hina to win the show, and not Shilpa! No, we are not saying this, but a tweet from an unverified twitter account, concerning the Bigg Boss winner, has shocked Bigg Boss fans. But, later the tweet (account) was deleted. A Tweet Says... The tweet said, "Bad nws 4 Shilpa fans @BiggBoss ne Shilpa ko harane ka decison lya h bcz Mumbai k satta bazar(Betting) me BB wnnr k lye bahut badi bet lgi h Shilpa pe & agr Shlpa haregi to co. malamal ho jaegi, told by sm1 who s envolvd in bttng Plz sprd ds @RealKruti101@HerdHUSH @emocraze ". Betting Rates Of Contestants Also, Bhojpuri actress, Mahima Singh Puri, who has been making some serious allegations on the show and its contestants, tweeted, "@BiggBoss winner satta market betting rates: For every RS 100, RS 30-35 for #ShilpaShinde, RS 25 for @eyehinakhan, RS 20 for @lostboy54, & Rs 15 for #LuvTyagi. @ColorsTV @BeingSalmanKhan whom should I bet on? Bookies want #ShilpaShinde to loose as they will earn profit." If Shilpa Wins It’s Going To Be Major Loss For Bookies! Mahima was also quoted by IB Times as saying, "Bookies will lose about Rs 800 crore if Shilpa Shinde wins Bigg Boss Season 11. The satta operators are very worried about losing a huge sum of money." Bhojpuri Actress Says… She added, "If Shilpa wins, 4 main bookies will lose at least Rs 200 crore between them. Many actors, models and aspiring actresses are acting as conduits for the bookies and taking bets from their friends in the film industry." Mahima Tweets She further tweeted, "Over Rs 900 cr riding on @BiggBoss winner in Satta Bazaar, bookies favor #VikasGupta @eyehinakhan as winners & want #ShilpaShinde to loose as they will earn huge profits if MAA looses #MatchFixing #MatchFixing #BBFixing #BB11 @ColorsTV @BeingSalmanKhan @EndemolShineIND. " Arshi Khan Retweeted Mahima’s Tweet Even Arshi Khan retweeted Mahima's tweet and mentioned that she too has been approached by bookies to defeat Shilpa Shinde and Hina Khan and support Vikas Gupta. Arshi Approached By Bookies! Arshi Khan, who was evicted from the house a couple of weeks ago, tweeted, "I have also been approached by tippers to support #VikasGupta and help defeat #ShilpaShinde & @eyehinakhan."

