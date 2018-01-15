 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11 Finale: Shilpa’s Brother Thanks Fans As They Congratulate The Actress For The Victory!

Bigg Boss 11 Finale: Shilpa’s Brother Thanks Fans As They Congratulate The Actress For The Victory!

Finally, Bigg Boss 11 came to an end. This season was successful because of the contestants and the controversies that these contestants created inside and outside the house!

Out of 18 contestants, 4 contestants - Shilpa Shinde, Hina Khan, Vikas Gupta and Puneesh Sharma, reached the finale! As expected, Shilpa bagged the trophy and Rs 44 Lakhs cash prize. Fans took to social media to congratulate the actress for her win. Read tweets...

@Aimaa06

"Congratulations shilpa shinde for winning show best of luck for your future :).#mainHinakifanhun #HinaWonHearts."

@Blinkorshrink & Ritikesh

@Blinkorshrink: Strong women are fearless. They are not afraid of storms: in storms the learn how to sail their ship! #Shilpa Shinde 💕💕 #bb11.

Ritikesh Patil: ‏Congratulations @ShindeShilpaS now you are winner of #bb11 #BB11Finale #BB11WinnerShilpaShinde.

Kolkata_Chhori

"Congratulations to Shilpa Shinde & we Shilpa fans for winning Bigg Boss Season 11 #ShilpaShinde #BiggBoss #BiggBoss11 #BB11 #BB11Finale #BiggBoss11Finale #BiggBossSeason11 #BiggBoss11Winner."

SARVESH

‏"#ShilpaShinde creates a special standard in the @BiggBoss ✌, no one can smile better than✌ @ShindeShilpaS with Tear in eyes. @eyehinakhan u have also played well, congratulations 💐 #BB11Finale #BB11."

Chandni Khanna

"Yayyyeeiiii.... Soooo happy! Totally fair decision... Congrats 😍😍😍😍😍 #ShindeShilpas #BB11Finale #AshutoshShinde #BiggBoss."

Shilpa’s Brother Thanks Fans

Shilpa's brother too, took to thank fans for their love and support. Sharing a picture snapped with Hina, Ashutosh Shinde wrote, "The only thing I can do 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏."

Story first published: Monday, January 15, 2018, 1:37 [IST]
