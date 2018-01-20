 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: Wait, What? Arshi Khan Signs A BIG Film Starring Baahubali Actor Prabhas!

Bigg Boss 11's controversial contestant, Arshi Khan is in news since the beginning. Ever since she has exited the house, there has been one or the other rumour that suggests that she has bagged big offers.
Recently there were reports that Arshi has bagged color's reality show, Khatron Ke khiladi. It was also said that the actress has started preparing for the show. She has hit the gym and has joined swimming classes. Now, there are rumours that Arshi has bagged a big film in main lead starring Baahubali actor, Prabhas.
Arshi Signs BIG Film Starring Prabhas!
Arshi tweeted (the official Twitter page which we assume is managed by her publicist), "#ArshiKhan signed on for a big film in main lead starring mega star Prabhas. Thank you @BeingSalmanKhan @ColorsTV @EndemolShineIND @BiggBoss @rajcheerfull #AbhishekRege Special thanks to #NevadaPutman."
Arshi Gearing Up For BIG BASH!
Another tweet said, "Gearing up for the BIGG BASH on Monday with @ColorsTV @EndemolShineIND @BeingSalmanKhan. Thanks #NevadaPutman for ur support." Arshi's fans congratulated her for bagging a big film.
Arshi On Entertainment Ki Raat
Meanwhile, Arshi will be seen on Entertainment Ki Raat along with her inmates, Shilpa Shinde, Vikas Gupta and Puneesh Sharma. It was said that Arshi has replaced Hina khan, who didn't shoot for the show as she wanted to be with her family. This is the second time Arshi will be seen on Colors show.
Arshi Khan
Arshi was quite popular in the house. Her friendship with Shilpa was liked by all, but later their friendship turned sour. When Arshi was eliminated from the show, her awaam (well, that's how she calls her fans), were upset and missed her on the show. It was also said that post her exit the TRP of the show dropped.
