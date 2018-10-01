 »   »   »  BB 12: Roshmi Says Karanvir Has A Political Mind; REVEALS Reality Of Anup-Jasleen’s Relationship!

Roshmi Says She Has Found A Friend For Life In Kriti

About her bond and chemistry with Kriti, Roshmi told the leading daily, "It would be a lie if I say it didn't have any effect, but it was only during the initial days. As days went on, we really became close and today, we know we have a friend for life. From strangers, we have formed a genuine bond, and that's really special."

Dipika Is A Genuine Person; Karanvir Has A Political Mind

While Kriti revealed that the celebrities in the house do not care, Roshmi has an interesting take on the celebrity contestants. Roshmi was quoted by IE as saying, "Dipika Kakar is a genuine person and quite sweet. Karanvir is a gem of a person but has a political mind. He knows when to use things in his favour."

Sree Is Too Emotional & Short Tempered

"Srishty Rode is a jovial person but quite impulsive, while Neha Pendse is really cute. Sreesanth is a great guy, but he is too emotional and short tempered. Don't know how he will manage in the show!"

Who Doesn’t Deserve To Be In Bigg Boss 12 House?

When asked as to who who according to her doesn't deserve to be in Bigg Boss 12 house, Roshmi told the entertainment portal as, "It's really too early to judge people. Every day we are seeing a new side to their personality. It would be really unfair to say who is not deserving. Also, I feel Bigg Boss has a really strict casting process. And anyone who manages to get through, definitely has the potential to stay in the show."

Jasleen & Anup’s Relationship

Regarding Jasleen and Anup's relationship, Kriti told in another interview that their love is real. Like everyone, she too had a doubt. But as days passed, she could see their love. Roshmi added that their relationship is cute, vichitra indeed and lovey-dovey. It's beyond a mere girlfriend-boyfriend relationship.