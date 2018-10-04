English
 Bigg Boss 12 Contestants & Host Salman's Pay Details REVEALED: Sreesanth Lowest-Anup Highest Paid!

Bigg Boss 12 Contestants & Host Salman’s Pay Details REVEALED: Sreesanth Lowest-Anup Highest Paid!

By
    Bigg Boss is one of the controversial reality shows on television. The makers rope in the popular and most controversial celebrities on the show by offering them a huge amount! The Bigg Boss contestants' fee has always been the topic of discussion. Also, Salman Khan is the best host for Bigg Boss and there is no doubt in that. The way in which Salman handles the contestants, he seems like a pro at it, which probably no other actor can. That's the reason the makers always bring the superstar back on the show. Well, we are sure that he is getting paid a huge amount as well!

    Check out the host and the celebrity contestants salary details below!

    Sreesanth Is The Lowest Paid Celeb In Bigg Boss 12 House

    The lowest paid celebrity in the house is Sreesanth, who is getting about Rs 5 Lakhs per week! No doubt, he keeps threatening to leave the house, which reminds us of Rimi Sen of Bigg Boss 9, who was the highest paid, and she still wanted to leave the show.

    Dipika Kakar’s Bigg Boss 12 Remuneration

    Sasural Simar Ka actress, Dipika Kakar is getting double the amount Hina Khan had charged (season 11). Hina was getting about Rs 7-8 Lakhs per week, while Dipika is getting Rs 15 Lakhs per week.

    Neha Pendse Charges This Much

    Apparently, May I Come In Madam actress Neha Pendse too is charging an exorbitant amount for her Bigg Boss 12 stint. She is getting Rs 20 Lakhs per week.

    Karanvir Bohra’s Pay Details

    Naagin 2 actor, Karanvir Bohra is also charging the same price as Neha. KVB, who didn't want to leave his cute little twin daughters for his Bigg Boss stint, is charging Rs 20 Lakhs per week.

    Anup Jalota Is The Highest Paid Celeb In Bigg Boss 12 House

    If reports are to be believed the bhajan samrat Anup Jalota is being paid the highest among the celebrities! Considering his popularity and huge connect with the masses, Anup is apparently taking home about Rs 45 Lakhs per week. May be he is paid more for faking his relationship with his jodi Jasleen Matharu!

    Meanwhile, there are reports that Anup would be leaving the show within a couple of weeks, as he has a concert scheduled in the last week of October, 2018.

    Salman Khan Charges A Whopping Amount For Bigg Boss 12

    Coming to the host Salman's fee, it has to be recalled that the superstar was charging around Rs 2.5 Crores per episode from Seasons 4 to 6. He doubled the price in Season 7 (Rs 5 Crores). For Season 9, his remuneration was Rs 7-8 Crores. And now, according to a report, Salman Khan is charging Rs 12-14 Crores per episode!

    Salman’s Bigg Boss Fee Is BIGGER Than Thugs of Hindostan’s Budget

    Salman appears twice a week and with the reported fee, the actor would be bagging a whopping sum of Rs 300-350 Crores, which is apparently more than a big budget film like Thugs of Hindostan, which has an estimated budget of Rs 210 Crores.

    Bigg Boss 12: MNS Threatens Physical Violence If Tanushree Dutta Enters The House!

