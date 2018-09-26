 »   »   »  Gauhar Khan Slams Bigg Boss 12’s Kriti Verma & Roshmi Banik; Says ‘Sanchalak My Foot’!

Related Articles
Yesterday (September 25, 2018), the Bigg Boss 12 contestants were seen performing the luxury budget task 'Samudri Lootere'. In the task, the singles were given a golden ring and they had to play the role of prisoners, while the jodis had to torment them, until the singles surrendered the golden ring. The pair of Kriti Verma - Roshmi Banik, who was captain of the house, was seen as the sanchalak of the task. During the task, one of them said that they can't cover the face with their hands! They even said Dipika Kakar got up during the task and hence she lost! This didn't go well with Dipika and the other single contestants.
As a sanchalak, the jodi had to be neutral (although they belonged to the team 'jodi') and unbiased. They had to stop the contestant, when someone crosses the level of torture! But, they were seen supporting the jodis and their judgment was biased!
Fans & Gauhar Slam The Sanchalak Jodi – Kriti & Roshmi
Fans were irked with their judgement and called them biased. Not just the fans, even ex-Bigg Boss contestant, Gauhar Khan, slammed the sanchalak! Check out Gauhar's tweets and read what the fans had to say about Kriti and Roshmi's judgement.
Gauhar Says Sanchalak My Foot!
Gauhar wrote, "Sanchalak my foot!! Haathon se face cover nahi kar sakte????????? Damn u !" - (sic). The fans too supported Gauhar and said Kriti and Roshmi were unfair! They even felt that Gauhar was the best sanchalak (in her season).
Fans Tweets: Aisha Kathia
"Sanchalak biased. Jo commners kr rahy hn task ka part hn. But sanchalk specialy kriti pagal hogae h. Celebs hv stolen the show. Sreesanth bht mzzy ka lgta h. Deepika nd Kv 😍 hats off to Neha too." - (sic)
Tiyashadas & Vinci
Tiyashadas: U are right ... G. Ghatiya sanchalak . Dipikaa, neha and kv and sreesanth they are right.. Today's task pay back time .. Maza ayegaa. - (sic)
Vinci: True! Such an unfair Sanchalak! Different rules for different individuals! 😼 - (sic)
Isha
"I hate saba and somi the most...they don't even know the letter "H" of HUMANITY.....and the sanchlak- slow claps for her....... Bigg boss season band kr do pr aise sanchalak kabhi mat banana." - (sic)
Rifas, Neha & Akbar
Rifaz ahmed: I think they should learn from u. how to be a #sanchalak. #worst performer. #jail pakka. - (sic)
NEHA MISHRA: partial caption...urfff sanchalak. - (sic)
@AkbarTrader: #Kriti is disapointment of this season😉. - (sic)
/-R|/|ĚĚNįăŅ RăHāT
"What d hell is going on in last night episode... sanchalak actualy is in depression nd affraid from eviction ... she dnt deserve to b captain stupid." - (sic)
