English
 »   »   »  Gauhar Khan Slams Bigg Boss 12’s Kriti Verma & Roshmi Banik; Says ‘Sanchalak My Foot’!

Gauhar Khan Slams Bigg Boss 12’s Kriti Verma & Roshmi Banik; Says ‘Sanchalak My Foot’!

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Yesterday (September 25, 2018), the Bigg Boss 12 contestants were seen performing the luxury budget task 'Samudri Lootere'. In the task, the singles were given a golden ring and they had to play the role of prisoners, while the jodis had to torment them, until the singles surrendered the golden ring. The pair of Kriti Verma - Roshmi Banik, who was captain of the house, was seen as the sanchalak of the task. During the task, one of them said that they can't cover the face with their hands! They even said Dipika Kakar got up during the task and hence she lost! This didn't go well with Dipika and the other single contestants.

    As a sanchalak, the jodi had to be neutral (although they belonged to the team 'jodi') and unbiased. They had to stop the contestant, when someone crosses the level of torture! But, they were seen supporting the jodis and their judgment was biased!

    Fans & Gauhar Slam The Sanchalak Jodi – Kriti & Roshmi

    Fans were irked with their judgement and called them biased. Not just the fans, even ex-Bigg Boss contestant, Gauhar Khan, slammed the sanchalak! Check out Gauhar's tweets and read what the fans had to say about Kriti and Roshmi's judgement.

    Gauhar Says Sanchalak My Foot!

    Gauhar wrote, "Sanchalak my foot!! Haathon se face cover nahi kar sakte????????? Damn u !" - (sic). The fans too supported Gauhar and said Kriti and Roshmi were unfair! They even felt that Gauhar was the best sanchalak (in her season).

    Fans Tweets: Aisha Kathia

    "Sanchalak biased. Jo commners kr rahy hn task ka part hn. But sanchalk specialy kriti pagal hogae h. Celebs hv stolen the show. Sreesanth bht mzzy ka lgta h. Deepika nd Kv 😍 hats off to Neha too." - (sic)

    Tiyashadas & Vinci

    Tiyashadas: U are right ... G. Ghatiya sanchalak . Dipikaa, neha and kv and sreesanth they are right.. Today's task pay back time .. Maza ayegaa. - (sic)

    Vinci: True! Such an unfair Sanchalak! Different rules for different individuals! 😼 - (sic)

    Isha

    "I hate saba and somi the most...they don't even know the letter "H" of HUMANITY.....and the sanchlak- slow claps for her....... Bigg boss season band kr do pr aise sanchalak kabhi mat banana." - (sic)

    Rifas, Neha & Akbar

    Rifaz ahmed: I think they should learn from u. how to be a #sanchalak. #worst performer. #jail pakka. - (sic)

    NEHA MISHRA: partial caption...urfff sanchalak. - (sic)

    @AkbarTrader: #Kriti is disapointment of this season😉. - (sic)

    /-R|/|ĚĚNįăŅ RăHāT

    "What d hell is going on in last night episode... sanchalak actualy is in depression nd affraid from eviction ... she dnt deserve to b captain stupid." - (sic)

    Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2: Fans Get Nostalgic; Give Thumbs Up To The Show & Erica-Parth's Jodi!

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 26, 2018, 12:31 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 26, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue