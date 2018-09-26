 »   »   »  Gauhar Khan Slams Bigg Boss 12’s Kriti Verma & Roshmi Banik; Says ‘Sanchalak My Foot’!

Fans & Gauhar Slam The Sanchalak Jodi – Kriti & Roshmi

Fans were irked with their judgement and called them biased. Not just the fans, even ex-Bigg Boss contestant, Gauhar Khan, slammed the sanchalak! Check out Gauhar's tweets and read what the fans had to say about Kriti and Roshmi's judgement.

Gauhar Says Sanchalak My Foot!

Gauhar wrote, "Sanchalak my foot!! Haathon se face cover nahi kar sakte????????? Damn u !" - (sic). The fans too supported Gauhar and said Kriti and Roshmi were unfair! They even felt that Gauhar was the best sanchalak (in her season).

Fans Tweets: Aisha Kathia

"Sanchalak biased. Jo commners kr rahy hn task ka part hn. But sanchalk specialy kriti pagal hogae h. Celebs hv stolen the show. Sreesanth bht mzzy ka lgta h. Deepika nd Kv 😍 hats off to Neha too." - (sic)

Tiyashadas & Vinci

Tiyashadas: U are right ... G. Ghatiya sanchalak . Dipikaa, neha and kv and sreesanth they are right.. Today's task pay back time .. Maza ayegaa. - (sic)

Vinci: True! Such an unfair Sanchalak! Different rules for different individuals! 😼 - (sic)

Isha

"I hate saba and somi the most...they don't even know the letter "H" of HUMANITY.....and the sanchlak- slow claps for her....... Bigg boss season band kr do pr aise sanchalak kabhi mat banana." - (sic)

Rifas, Neha & Akbar

Rifaz ahmed: I think they should learn from u. how to be a #sanchalak. #worst performer. #jail pakka. - (sic)

NEHA MISHRA: partial caption...urfff sanchalak. - (sic)

@AkbarTrader: #Kriti is disapointment of this season😉. - (sic)

/-R|/|ĚĚNįăŅ RăHāT

"What d hell is going on in last night episode... sanchalak actualy is in depression nd affraid from eviction ... she dnt deserve to b captain stupid." - (sic)