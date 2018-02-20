 »   »   » SHOCKER! Ex- Bigg Boss Contestant Gaurav Chopra Gets Married In A HUSH-HUSH Affair! (INSIDE PICS)

We just reported about Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy's grand wedding. And, another telly couple, Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are all set to get married on February 26.
Now, we get to hear that popular television actor and ex-Bigg Boss contestant, Gaurav Chopra got hitched to Hitisha Cheranda, yesterday (February 19), in New Delhi. Read on to know more and also check out the wedding pictures that are doing the rounds on the social media...
Gaurav Gets Married To Hitisha In A Hush-Hush Affair
Gaurav's wedding was a private affair with only family members and a few close friends attending the wedding. The news comes as a shocker to fans, as the actor did not even drop a hint about his wedding.
Gaurav Chopra Weds Hitisha Cheranda
While Gaurav wore an off-white sherwani with maroon velvet shawl, his bride, Hitisha Cheranda, looked beautiful in a red lehenga. As soon as fans got to know about the wedding, they took to social media to wish the actor.
Karan & Nisha Attend Gaurav & Hitisha’s Wedding
The wedding was attended by his Bigg Boss inmate, Karan Mehra and his wife, Nisha Rawal. It has to be recalled that Karan and Gaurav were really good friends in the Bigg Boss house.
Sharing a picture, Karan wrote, "Living another night. A special something to look forward to 😊 Outfit: @jatinmalikcouture ... #JatinMalikCouture."
Karan Mehra's wife, Nisha Rawal, who also attended the event, shared a picture, "Life isn't perfect but your outfit can be! This beautiful Outfit: @rohitkverma ♥️."
Gaurav was in a long-term relationship with television actress, Narayani Shastri, before he got into a relationship with Naagin actress, Mouni Roy.
(Images Source: Instagram & Twitter)
