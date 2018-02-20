 »   »   » SHOCKER! Ex- Bigg Boss Contestant Gaurav Chopra Gets Married In A HUSH-HUSH Affair! (INSIDE PICS)

Gaurav Gets Married To Hitisha In A Hush-Hush Affair

Gaurav's wedding was a private affair with only family members and a few close friends attending the wedding. The news comes as a shocker to fans, as the actor did not even drop a hint about his wedding.

Gaurav Chopra Weds Hitisha Cheranda

While Gaurav wore an off-white sherwani with maroon velvet shawl, his bride, Hitisha Cheranda, looked beautiful in a red lehenga. As soon as fans got to know about the wedding, they took to social media to wish the actor.

Karan & Nisha Attend Gaurav & Hitisha’s Wedding

The wedding was attended by his Bigg Boss inmate, Karan Mehra and his wife, Nisha Rawal. It has to be recalled that Karan and Gaurav were really good friends in the Bigg Boss house.

Karan Mehra

Sharing a picture, Karan wrote, "Living another night. A special something to look forward to 😊 Outfit: @jatinmalikcouture ... #JatinMalikCouture."

Nisha Rawal

Karan Mehra's wife, Nisha Rawal, who also attended the event, shared a picture, "Life isn't perfect but your outfit can be! This beautiful Outfit: @rohitkverma ♥️."

Gaurav Chopra

Gaurav was in a long-term relationship with television actress, Narayani Shastri, before he got into a relationship with Naagin actress, Mouni Roy.