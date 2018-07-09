 »   »   »  TMOC’s Kavi Kumar Azad’s Death: Disha Vakani Shocked; Is Angry Over False Reports!

Related Articles
Kavi Kumar Azad's death shocked the fans and the industry. Apparently, the actor, who played the role of Dr Hathi on SAB TV's popular show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, died after suffering a cardiac arrest. Reports also suggest that post-mortem is being conducted. The actor's parents, who had gone to attend a wedding in Lucknow, are returning to Mumbai. TMKOC team was shocked with the actor's death and the shoot of the show has been cancelled. Recently, the producer and his co-actors expressed shock over Kavi's death.
Kavi's co-actress, Disha Vakani aka Dayaben took to social media to express grief and shock over the loss. She wrote on her Instagram story, "Can't believe it's true. RIP " - (sic)
Disha Is Shocked Over Kavi’s Death
The actress expressed her shock as she spoke to TOI, "I am still unable to fathom that he is no more with us. ItIt's beyond shocking. He was one of the finest people around."
‘He Was Exactly The Same As Shown On-Screen’
She further added, "He was exactly the same as shown on-screen. He loved food and loved to eat and feed everyone. I remember how he had specially got Gulab Jamuns for me during my pregnancy.I am just not able to gather myself ever since I have heard of this. It's so shocking even more because he was all fine till now."
Disha Got To Know About The Sad News From Her Colleague
The actress says that she got to know about the sad news from her fellow colleague who was in touch with Kavi's family. She said, "Apparently, he was all ready for his shoot at 7 am today, when he felt uneasy. On his brother's advise, he decided to take some rest and leave by 11 am. When his brother went to wake him up at 10 am, he had already passed away."
The Actress Is Angry Over False Reports
She was angry over false reports that stated how Kavi isan alcoholic and not in good health. The actress told the leading daily, "I can't understand how can one stoop down to this level and write fake things against someone who is no more."
TMOC Actress Requests Media To Cross Verify Facts
"I request media to kindly cross verify facts before blindly following any report. I read a few reports stating how Kaviji was drunk and that lead to this and it's absolutely untrue. He was fine. It's so so sad to read such reports that hold no truth, especially about someone who is no more. It's very insensitive.
