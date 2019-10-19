Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar LIVE Updates: After Koena Mitra & Dalljiet Kaur, Who Will Get Evicted?

Bigg Boss 13 had its first elimination last week, with Koena Mitra and Dalljiet Kaur getting evicted. On the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes today and tomorrow, one six contestants will be eliminated - Paras Chhabra, Rashami Desai, Mahira Sharma, Abu Malik, Asim Riaz and Siddharth Dey. Who will get evicted? Stay tuned to our live updates on Bigg Boss.