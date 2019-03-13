Did Kapil Sharma & Sunil Grover Hug Out Differences At Sohail Khan’s House Party? Here’s The Truth!

Did Kapil Sharma & Sunil Grover Hug Out Differences?

Well, the truth is nothing as such happened! As per Pinkvilla report, "Sunil and Kapil did exchange pleasantries but they did not talk much as there was nothing more to talk between them. They sat in different corners and remained cordial."

Salman Met Sunil & Kapil Separately!

The source also revealed to the entertainment portal, "Salman met the duo separately and by the time Salman met Sunil, Kapil had already left the bash. So, in all capacity, the two never really crossed path post the warm pleasantries."

Kapil Announces Uncensored TKSS

Kapil took to social media to announce an uncensored version (bloopers and BTS) of his show. Sharing a video, the actor wrote, "#thekapilsharmashow #uncensored coming soon on my #youtube channel KapilSharmaK9 Subscribe for a lot of unseen fun content..." - (sic)

Akshay Kumar On TKSS

Akshay Kumar along with Parineeti Chopra will be gracing the show. The duo will be seen promoting their upcoming film Kesari on the show. The makers shared a promo, in which Kiku Sharda was seen making the guests, especially Parineeti, laugh out loud!

Army Officer Sings For His Wife

During the episode, an army officer will be seen singing a romantic song for his wife, which will make everyone go ‘aww' and emotional at the same time. Akshay will be seen requesting everyone to respect the army by saluting them whenever they come across them. Kapil too, will be seen thanking the officers for protecting the lives of millions of people.

A Smart Sidhu Reminder!

In the previous episode, which was graced by 1983 cricket World Cup winning team, Kiku was seen making a clever remark. His jibe involved cricketer Harbhajan Singh, who had taken Sidhu's seat. He greeted the guests and thanked them for being part of the show, and later looked at Harbhajan and said that Sidhuji was looking quite small in front of the legendary cricketers. Kapil then corrected Kiku saying it was not Sidhu paaji but Bhajji paaji. (It has to be recalled that Sidhu is not seen on the show post his controversial comment on Pulwama terror attack.)