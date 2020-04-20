Beyhadh 2 Star Jennifer Winget On COVID-19 Lockdown: ‘There Is Anxiety, At Times, But I Am Coping’

Like most of us, Jennifer Winget is spending time alone at home during the COVID-19 lockdown. In a recent interview, the Beyhadh 2 star opened up about the new normal whilst admitting that there are a few anxious moments here and there given our inconceivable reality.

Jennifer said, “One of the advantages of being alone in this lockdown is that I can do what I want on my own time. Many people are quite concerned that I am in quarantine solo, but it has been fine. Sure, there is anxiety, sometimes but I am coping. Then I count my blessings and hope that we will all sail through this in due course.” (sic)

She went on to add, “Cooking is not my forte but I am managing with help of video calls with friends and family. Cooking, cleaning and taking care of my mutt takes up a lot of time. So, the day passes by quickly. Earlier too there was so much work at home but one didn’t pay much attention to it. Now, everything is intensfied. Once the lockdown is over, I won’t miss cleaning for sure (laughs). I don’t force myself to do anything and go with the flow. It is important to maintain the mental and physical balance.”

The actress concluding by giving some advice to all to cope with the situation. “So many people are working from home and you can end up overworking yourself. One needs to set a schedule and take breaks. We should use this time to work on yourself which could be focusing on fitness, a hobby or just spending time with family,” she said.

