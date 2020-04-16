Bigg Boss 13's Re-Telecast Stopped Abruptly As It Fails To Garner TRPs; Replaced By Dance Deewane 1

Bigg Boss 13 was a massive hit! The makers decided to re-run it during the lockdown thinking it might create the same magic, but they were wrong as the show couldn't hold the viewer's attention. The controversial show replaced Mujhse Shaadi Karoge and was aired from March 23 in the 10 pm slot, but it was pulled off air from April 13 as the show garner TRPs. Bigg Boss 13 re-run has now been replaced by the dance reality show, Dance Deewane season 1.

A source was quoted by TOI as saying, "Bigg Boss 13 had enjoyed massive viewership a few months ago and hence was brought back, but things haven't been the same this time around. Viewers' preferences keep changing and given the current situation, the channel would like to understand want to audiences want to really watch. They aired Bigg Boss as an experiment and the coming weeks will see many old shows returning including Balika Vadhu, which went on air on April 13."

Viewers were also of the opinion that in times like these, when the world is dealing with a crisis and people are locked up inside their own house, they would expect some light-hearted comedy or family dramas.

As the viewers are aware, Bigg Boss 13 was a major hit and grabbed outstanding TRPs. Sidharth Shukla lifted the trophy while Asim Riaz was declared the first runner-up. Paras Chhabra took the briefcase which had money of Rs 10 lakh. The show also grabbed headlines for Sidharth-Shehnaz, Paras-Mahira and Asim-Himanshi's jodis. It also made headlines for Rashami Desai and Arhaan Khan's complicated relationship - the host, Salman Khan had exposed Arhaan, and later the duo broke-up.

