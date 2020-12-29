    For Quick Alerts
      Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant Gets Hurt After An Ugly Fight With Jasmin; Fans Say 'Stop Showing Jasmin Negative'

      As everyone is aware, Bigg Boss house becomes war zone when the contestants perform tasks or whenever there is difference of opinion among inmates. We have witnessed many fights in the Bigg Boss 14 house. In the upcoming episode, the audiences will get to watch Jasmin Bhasin and Rakhi Sawant's ugly spat!

      As per the latest promo, Rakhi, Jasmin and Aly Goni are seen arguing in kitchen area. Rakhi is seen cursing and saying, whoever will say anything about coffee, they would meet with an accident. This statement doesn't go down well with Aly, who lashes out at Rakhi!

      Post this, Jasmin is seen locking horns with the controversial actress. The Naagin 4 actress gets angry and puts duck face on Rakhi, because of which the latter gets hurt and cries, "Oh God! Mera nose. Dukh raha hai mujhe (Oh God! My nose. It's paining)."

      Jasmin doesn't stop there, and warns Rakhi by saying, "Bola tha mere se panga nai lena, drama (I had asked you not to mess with me)." Rakhi, who was seen in a scary avatar, was seen banging her head on table, while Aly tries to stop her. Jasmin kicks the duck's face and calls Rakhi ‘nautanki (drama)'.

      Fans are not happy with the promo, as it is showing their favourite contestant/actress in bad light. They asked makers to stop showing Jasmin negative. Take a look at a few comments!

      Prastuti_phuyal: What negativity are they showing to #jasminbhasin just to raise their trp🙄🙄. #wearewithjasmin ♥️

      Purvi_verma_10: Pls bb14 stop showing her negative for god sake.

      Yaminimadaan7: plz bigg boss plz stop showing her negative for god sake.

      _ahaana_22: Esa kuch nhi hua... Many of us have already seen the full video... So please stop showing Jasmin negative...

      (Social media posts are not edited)

      Story first published: Tuesday, December 29, 2020, 13:28 [IST]
      Other articles published on Dec 29, 2020
      X