Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant Gets Hurt After An Ugly Fight With Jasmin; Fans Say 'Stop Showing Jasmin Negative'

Aly, Jasmin & Rakhi Fight

As per the latest promo, Rakhi, Jasmin and Aly Goni are seen arguing in kitchen area. Rakhi is seen cursing and saying, whoever will say anything about coffee, they would meet with an accident. This statement doesn't go down well with Aly, who lashes out at Rakhi!

Jasmin & Rakhi Get Into An Ugly Fight

Post this, Jasmin is seen locking horns with the controversial actress. The Naagin 4 actress gets angry and puts duck face on Rakhi, because of which the latter gets hurt and cries, "Oh God! Mera nose. Dukh raha hai mujhe (Oh God! My nose. It's paining)."

Jasmin Calls Rakhi ‘Nautanki’

Jasmin doesn't stop there, and warns Rakhi by saying, "Bola tha mere se panga nai lena, drama (I had asked you not to mess with me)." Rakhi, who was seen in a scary avatar, was seen banging her head on table, while Aly tries to stop her. Jasmin kicks the duck's face and calls Rakhi ‘nautanki (drama)'.

Fans Now Happy With The Promo

Fans are not happy with the promo, as it is showing their favourite contestant/actress in bad light. They asked makers to stop showing Jasmin negative. Take a look at a few comments!

They Ask Makers Not To Show Jasmin Negative

Prastuti_phuyal: What negativity are they showing to #jasminbhasin just to raise their trp🙄🙄. #wearewithjasmin ♥️

Purvi_verma_10: Pls bb14 stop showing her negative for god sake.

Yaminimadaan7: plz bigg boss plz stop showing her negative for god sake.

_ahaana_22: Esa kuch nhi hua... Many of us have already seen the full video... So please stop showing Jasmin negative...

(Social media posts are not edited)