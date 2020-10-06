Bigg Boss 14 Spoiler: Bigg Boss Announces First Nomination Task 'Jewel Thief'; Eijaz & Sid Fight!

It has been a couple of days that Bigg Boss 14 started and Bigg Boss has already given tasks to the contestants. This time, the twist is that the 'Toofani Seniors' will be seen helping the freshers (contestants). In the upcoming episode, Bigg Boss announces the first nomination task, wherein the contestants are seen fighting for immunity. During the task, Eijaz and Gauahar get into argument with Sidharth.

As per the latest promo, Eijaz was seen losing his cool and lashing out at not only at his inmates but also at the senior Sidharth Shukla! Eijaz gets into an ugly verbal fight with Sidharth over a task and scolds his inmates regarding kitchen duties.

In the latest promo, Eijaz and Gauahar were seen talking about doing dishes. The latter, who is in charge of kitchen, tries to calm him down by saying, "No one else has experience of washing the dishes). You are the only one who knows how to do it." To this, he says, "That is not my fault that I know how to do it." She then says to the contestants, "One strict rule: No will leave his or her cup and plate."

Eijaz gets angry at the housemates, blows whistle and says, "Sab apni-apni plates karenge. Mai ek cup dekhunga aur vahi ke vahi tod dunga. (Everyone will do their own plates. If I see any unwashed cup, I will break it then and there.)"

Later, Bigg Boss announces the first nomination task 'Jewel Thief', where in Hina Khan is seen supporting boys, while Sidharth supports girls. Sidharth asks the girls to steal the jewel. As the viewers are aware, there is no task in Bigg Boss house that gets completed peacefully. During the task, Sidharth get into fight with Eijaz and Gauahar!

