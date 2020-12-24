EXCLUSIVE: Namak Issk Ka Actress Shruti Sharma On Her Christmas Plans: I Will Try To Visit Church Anyhow

Christmas is here, and people are all set to celebrate the joyful festival with happiness. However, many TV actors will be having a working Christmas, and Shruti Sharma is one of them. Recently, in a candid chat with Filmibeat, the Namak Issk Ka actress shared her Christmas plans and gave some important advice to fans about the celebration.

When asked about the Christmas plans of this year, Shruti Sharma said, "I will be shooting on Christmas, but I will try to visit Church anyhow. (laughs)" While speaking about her best childhood memories of Christmas, Shruti revealed that she didn't have enough money to buy a Christmas tree.

"When I was 10-year-old, I got to know that Christmas has been celebrated in school. We always wanted to celebrate the festival every year, but due to financial conditions, we couldn't. So, one fine day, my brother and I had decided to buy a small Christmas plant, and we took care of it for almost a year. And when Christmas came next year, we decorated it and celebrated Christmas," Shruti Sharma revealed.

Since this year's Christmas will be celebrated amid the Coronavirus pandemic, hence, people will have to take care of all safety measures. While advising people about the celebrations of Christmas and New Year, Shruti Sharma said, "Although with the whole pandemic scenario one can't hold parties for New Year's and Christmas that they used to before. But if someone is holding parties, they should be completely cautious, and take all the necessary precautions."

Also Read : Shruti Sharma Opens Up About Namak Issk Ka, Says The Role Of Chamcham Has Made Her Stronger Even In Real Life

Talking about her new show, Namak Issk Ka also stars Aditya Ojha, Antara Biswas, Jaswant Menaria, Rajshri Rani and others in pivotal roles. The show revolves around an item girl Chamcham played by Shruti Sharma and a rich businessman Yug Pratap Singh (Aditya Ojha), who get separated in childhood due to an accident. The show airs on Colors TV at 9 pm.

Also Read : Naagin 4: Gathbandhan Actress Dhanak Aka Shruti Sharma Rejects Ekta Kapoor's Show!