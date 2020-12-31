EXCLUSIVE! Kunal Jaisingh, Devoleena & Others All Set For New Year; Reveal What They Expect In 2021

Devoleena Bhattacharjee

I'm excited as after long time as I will be home for New Year. We couldn't celebrate any festivals and was away from home. Finally, now I'm with my family and feel blessed.

Expectations: New Year brings lots of hope and energy. I want be better- want to do more good work, connect more with audience, be more practical in life and be more kind.

Shubhangi Atre

New Year is here! I'm expecting the old normal as it was always fun- we were allowed to celebrate and connect with people. The way COVID-19 has changed our life- the new normal is in a way disconnecting, which is really not acceptable. This time, I will be celebrating New Year with family. I will miss my friends and New Year parties.

Expectations: I will try to do new roles and present a new me to my audience.

Parineeta Borthakur

I'm glad that after so many ups and downs in 2020, finally the year made my dream come true as I got a lead role. So I can't just blame 2020 as I have both worst and very good memories of the year.

Expectations: I wish to do more work and be health conscious.

Simba

I'm happy that 2020 was bit kind towards me. And like many shows going off air, our show didn't and I am thankful to our makers and all my team for their dedication. And yes, also my luck that was in my favour! 2020 will always be remembered as so many things happened during pandemic. However, I don't have any great regrets, but yes, the year has been a good teacher.

Expectations: I wish more good things come my way and I get to learn new things. I also hope that my show keeps entertaining people and my audience keep showering their love on me. I wish to spend more time with mom and take her on vacations.

Kunal Jaisingh

I'm happy that New Year is here. It brings lots of positive vibes as we get a chance to recreate ourselves in a new and better way. For me 2020 was a great time. I got to stay with family, got to learn new things and explore my talent.

Expectations: I was upset that my show went off-air because of the pandemic but again, I hope that every end has a new start. So I'm on the way for a new start and entertain my fans in 2021 too in a better way.