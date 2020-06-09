Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon: Sanaya Irani's Husband Mohit Had Auditioned For Barun Sobti's Role!

Sanaya, Barun & Gul Khan’s Candid Chat

Recently, Sanaya and Barun got into a candid chat with the show's producer, Gul Khan, to relive some beautiful moments. During the chat, the trio spilled some goofy secrets from their shooting days, as they took a walk down the memory lane. She revealed that Mohit and Barun were in the race to bag Arnav Singh Raizada's role.

People Thought Mohit Would Play Arnav

It has to be recalled that Sanaya was seen with Mohit in Mile Jab Hum Tum and she said that because of the show, the actor was quite popular and people felt that he might play Arnav in the show.

Mohit Was Also Auditioning For Arnav's Role

Sanaya was quoted by Pinkvilla as saying, "Mohit was also auditioning for Arnav's role. He was still in everybody's minds after MJHT, people were speculating that he might be the Arnav for the show. While I was kept in a room with 10 girls during the audition, Mohit had got a separate room for getting ready and prepping up. When he gave the audition, everybody was keen to send it to the channel for the final decision."

Finally, Barun Bagged The Role

The actress further said that only she, Mohit and Barun were left for the final call and Barun defeated Mohit and bagged the role of Arnav, and rest is history.