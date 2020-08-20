Kapil Sharma Shares Adorable Picture With Daughter Anayra, Thanks God For ‘This Beautiful Gift’

Kapil Sharma has at regular intervals given sneak peeks of his personal life on his social media accounts. The Kapil Sharma Show star has now wowed his fans and followers by sharing an adorable picture with his baby.

The actor-comedian is seen holding Anayra in his arms and he also penned a heart-warming note thanking expressing gratitude to God for bestowing him and his wife with the precious angel.

Kapil shared the million-dollar pic both on his Twitter and Instagram accounts and wrote, “For all the things my hands have held, the best by far is you.” Thank u god for this beautiful gift #anayra #daughter #unconditionallove #daughtersarethebest #gratitude” (sic). Kapil’s post is winning the internet and is definitely the cutest you’ll see today. Check it out below:

For the unversed, Kapil Sharma and wife Ginni Chatrath embraced parenthood with their first child Anayra on December 10, 2019. Meanwhile, Kapil has also resumed shooting for his Sony TV show post lockdown with the first episode of The Kapil Sharma Show being graced by actor Sonu Sood.

ALSO READ: Divyanka Tripathi, Kapil Sharma, Dilip Joshi And Other TV Stars Wish Fans On 74th Independence Day

ALSO READ: The Kapil Sharma Show: Archana's Husband Parmeet, Krushna’s Wife Kashmera & Kiku's Wife To Appear