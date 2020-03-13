Kapil Sharma & Sunil Grover Reunite On Stage; All Thanks To This Wedding!

Kapil & Sunil Perform Together On Stage Together At A Wedding

In a video shared by Kapil Kumaria, Kapil was seen singing and dancing to a retro Bollywood song 'Aye Meri Zohra Jabeen' along with Sunil Grover and Mika Singh. Sunil was also seen teasing Kapil if it is his wedding or Varun's.

Kapil Kumaria Thanks Kapil, Sunil & Mika

Kapil Kumaria captioned the video as, "Would like to thank my family and brother's @MikaSingh @KapilSharmaK9 @WhoSunilGrover while they made an effort to personally come and bless my daughter @kanikakumria last evening on her wedding day ! Love u my brother's."

Kapil & Sunil Tweet

Kapil, Sunil and Mika too commented on Kumeria's post. Kapil wrote, "It was such a special n beautiful evening paji. Thanks for all the love n warmth. God bless the beautiful couple n congratulations to whole kumria family n friends," while Sunil replied, "Such a special day. Congratulations to Varun, Kanika and the whole family. Lots of love and wishes. Had lots of fun. Thanks."

Mika Writes…

Mika tweeted, "Had so much fun @KapilKumria bhaaji .. thank you so much for such a wonderful evening.. bro @KapilSharmaK9 and @WhoSunilGrover God bless you both..."

Fans Happy To See Kapil & Sunil Together

Fans too were extremely happy to see their favourite comedians together and wrote, "Happy to see u both (Kapil & Sunil)," "Nice bro bahut accha laga aap dono ko sath dekh kr @WhoSunilGrover," "Kapil paaji and Sunil paaji together..Who else is waiting for them to together in tkss," and "Sir it's very pleasant to see you together sir be together on show also...You both are great please come together @KapilSharmaK9 @WhoSunilGrover."