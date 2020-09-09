Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Sahil Anand To Re-Enter; Makers To End The Show On A Happy Note!

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 has been hitting the headlines since its inception. Of late, Ekta Kapoor's popular show has been in news because of Parth Samthaan as he decided to quit the show for a big Bollywood project. Recent reports also suggested that the actors will shoot the last episode on October 3, 2020. It is being said that the makers want to end the show on a happy note, and hence, Sahil Anand, who had also apparently quit the show, was called back to shoot final episodes.

As per a Spotboye report, Sahil Anand has specially flown down to Mumbai from his hometown, Chandigarh in order to shoot for the show.

A source was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "The makers wanted things to end on a happy note, and they wanted to give the show's fans what they really enjoy, and that's the amazing chemistry between the cast."

The source further added, "Also, the equation between Parth and Sahil in the show, along with Erica and Pooja was always rooted for. So, the fans of the show will definitely be happy with the way the ending will pan out. Keeping in mind all these elements, the makers then approached Sahil to return to the show, to which he agreed as he too wanted to treat his fans to witness a happy ending."

Apparently, Kasautii will be replaced by a fiction show that is being curated by the channel.

For the uninitiated, the original Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 which starred Shweta Tiwari, Cezanne Khan and Urvashi Dholakia in the lead roles, ran for over six years. The reboot version of the show, which premiered on September 25, 2018, stars Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandes, Pooja Banerjee, Sahil Anand, Karan Patel (who replaced Karan Singh Grover), Shubhaavi Choksey and Aamna Sharif (who replaced Hina Khan) in prominent roles.

