Kasautii Zindagii Kay’s Sahil Anand & Wife Expecting Their First Child, Actor Shares The News With A Cute Post

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 fame Sahil Anand and his wife Rajneet Monga are all set to embrace parenthood very soon. The couple who got married in 2011, are now expecting their first child together in May this year. Sahil took to his Instagram account to share the happy news with his fans. He posted an adorable picture with his pregnant wife and is seen lovingly cradling her baby bump.

As soon as he shared the post, the couple were inundated with congratulatory messages from fans and his friends such as Hina Khan, Aamna Sharif, Vikas Gupta, Vahbiz Dorabjee, Abhishek Kapur, Karan Grover and Kishwer Merchant. Check out the post below:

Sahil also opened up about embracing parenthood in an interview with TOI. The actor shared, “I am ready to become a pappa but my wife has been teasing me constantly about how I am still a child and I need to grow up before the baby arrives. She feels that I need to be more serious in life otherwise she will be handling two kids after a few months (laughs). But, jokes apart, we are both very happy that we are becoming parents. It is God’s blessings and I am looking forward to it.”

On being quizzed if they were reluctant to have a baby in the early years of their marriage, Sahil said, “I was hoping to settle down financially and then plan a baby. I am so passionate about my career that when I have an interesting project, I will even move to that city or town if I am required to do so. Having a child is a responsibility so we wanted to settle down first. My parents also believe that everything should happen at the right time, and I felt this is the right time to have a baby.”

