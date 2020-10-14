Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Amitabh Bachchan Emphasises On The Importance Of Gender Equality

In the latest episode of Sony TV’s Kaun Banega Crorepati 12, host Amitabh Bachchan was joined by Raj Lakshmi from Patna, Bihar. The contestant shared her background and how she takes care of the entire family. Raj Lakshmi was accompanied by her father on the show and her mother also made an appearance via video call. Both the parents kept emphasizing that Raj Lakshmi is their son.

Mr Bachchan used the moment to emphasize the importance of Gender Equality. He told Raj Lakshmi’s parents that when they call their daughter, their son and draw comparisons, they make it feel like a male child has a higher position in the society.

Big B then went on to cite his own example and shared that in his house, both his kids –

Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan Nanda are considered equal and when he dies, his assets will be equally divided between his children. He even made them understand that daughters should be addressed as daughters and there is nothing wrong in it.

Later, Raj Lakshmi completed her game on a good note and took home prize money of 12.5 lakh rupees. The second contestant to take the hot seat was an entrepreneur from Mumbai named Swapnil Ramesh Chauhan.

But as Swapnil moved towards the second question of two thousand rupees, Big B’s computer stopped working for close to 10 seconds. A surprised Mr Bachchan told the contestant 'computer toh atak gaya’. But before he could as for some help, the screen was back and the game continued. Amitabh Bachchan will continue to play with Swapnil in tonight's episode.

