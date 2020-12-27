KBC 12: Amitabh Bachchan Shares Fond Memories Of Late Rishi Kapoor As A Toddler From The Sets Of Shree 420

In the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 12, Nandini Laxman Madnawale from Maharashtra was asked a question about Late Rishi Kapoor. The contestant had to name the film in which the Bobby star made his first screen appearance and the answer was Shree 420. However, Nandini was not sure and ended up using both 50-50 and 'Ask The Expert' lifelines before she gave the correct answer.

Amitabh Bachchan then recalled some fond memories of his late friend. The megastar also revealed that Rishi Kapoor was a toddler while filming for his father Raj Kapoor's Shree 420. He shared that he would be fed chocolates on the sets as he would refuse to shoot.

Big B said, "Bacche the bohot. Jab unse poocha jaata tha toh unko manaya jaata tha ke chalo khade ho jao toh wo rote the aur kehte the humko nahi karna hain shooting ye woh. Toh unko baar baar chocolate khila kar unko khada kar dete the. Tab jaaker unhone wo shot diya tha. Bohot honhaar kalakaar, bohot hi saksham kalakaar aur nek insaan. (He was a kid. Whenever he was asked to shoot, he used to cry a lot saying I don't want to shoot. So he had to be given chocolates again and again and then he gave the shot. He was very talented, very capable and a humble human being).”

For the unversed, Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor have acted together in many films such as Amar Akhbar Anthony, Kabhi Kabhie and 102 Not Out. Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30, 2020. But due to the COVID-19 crisis, Bachchan couldn’t attend his funeral.

