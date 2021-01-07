Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: The Rs 50 Lakh Question Based On Navy Day That Vivek Kumar Failed To Answer

In the latest Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 episode, rollover contestant Vivek Kumar took to the hot seat and played a brilliant game. The police constable managed to win Rs 25 lakh but decide to quit the show over the Rs 50 lakh question as he wasn’t confident of the answer.

The Rs 50 lakh question related to Indian Navy Day that he couldn't answer is as follows: To mark which naval operation does India celebrate Navy Day annually on December 4? It came with the following options: A) Operation Trident B) Operation Cactus C) Operation Vijay D) Operation Python. The correct answer is A) Operation Trident.

For the unversed, Vivek wasn’t sure of the answer at the beginning itself, when Amitabh Bachchan posed the question. However, he did wait for the options and tried guessing the correct answer. But ultimately, Vivek decided to quit the show and walk away with the earned money as he didn't want to take a chance and lose Rs 25 lakh.

Post Vivek, Big B welcomed Dr Neha Shah to the hot seat after the next round of fastest finger first. It must be noted that the makers have already shared promos of her winning Rs 1 crore and attempting the ultimate jackpot question. Neha who is a diehard fan of Mr Bachchan will be the fourth crorepati of the season and will create yet another new record on the Sony TV show.

ALSO READ: KBC 12 Finds Its Fourth Crorepati In Dr Neha Shah Who Will Also Be Seen Flirting With Amitabh Bachchan

ALSO READ: Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Here's What Amitabh Bachchan Did When The Expert's Voice Got Muted While Answering!