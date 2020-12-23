KBC 12 Contestant Says Watching Vishal Bharadwaj’s Omkara Helped Him Clear His BA Literature Exam

In a recent episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 12, a 27-year-old MBA aspirant from Mubarakpur, Uttar Pradesh named Shah Faisal took to the hot seat. During the course of the show, Faisal revealed that he has struggled a lot on his life, especially with his jobs. The contestant shared that he is hopeful and believes that things will change for him once he acquires an MBA degree.

While chatting with Faisal, Amitabh Bachchan asked that he read somewhere that the film Omkara helped him to pass his exam in the final year of BA. On being asked as to how it helped him, the latter shared that they had a chapter on William Shakespeare’s Othello and the film was also based on it. Big B praised Shah Faisal once again.

For the unversed, Faisal came to Mumbai to support his family. But as he couldn't speak English and was rejected from jobs, he did BA in English literature from Mumbai University and is currently working in a BPO. The contestant also revealed that he wants to open an English coaching centre in his village with the KBC prize money.

Shah played a good game and answered the first 10 questions correctly. However, by the time he reached the Rs 6.4 lakh question, he only had one lifeline left. Faisal used his final lifeline on the question but couldn’t arrive to the right answer. As a result, he took home prize money of Rs 3.2 lakh.

The question that stumped him is as follows: Who is the only Indian to score a century in ICC Men’s T20 World Cup? It came with the following options: a) Suresh Raina, b) Virat Kohli, c) MS Dhoni and d) Rohit Sharma. The correct answer is a) Suresh Raina.

