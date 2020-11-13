KBC 12: Contestant Jatin Khatri Wants To Use The Prize Money To Buy Himself A Running Prosthetic Leg

The latest episode of KBC 12 had roll-over contestant Jatin Khatri on the hot seat. The computer professional from Mumbai shared his life story and his health struggles with host Amitabh Bachchan.

Jatin revealed that his health woes started when he was just 9 months old and had suffered from severe dehydration. But he became a victim of medical negligence as the doctors gave him a wrong injection that resulted in 90 per cent of his pancreas getting damaged. Things got worse when he was 10-11 years old and had an infection near his feet. Jatin burst into tears whilst narrating his ordeal and shared that a year later in 2001, he lost his left leg below the knee.

Jatin shared that he is currently using a Jaipur foot and would want to be an example for others to not give up in life. After he shared his life story, Mr Bachchan asked Jatin if he had any specific reason to be on the show. The computer profession from Mumbai revealed that he wants to buy a running prosthetic leg.

Big B tried to bring a smile on Jatin's face by stating that the makers of the show and the channel have decided to fulfil his dream of purchasing a running prosthetic leg. Jatin played a good game managed to win 6.40 Lakh rupees. He decided against attempting the 12.5 lakh rupees question as he wasn’t sure of the answer and opted out of the game

