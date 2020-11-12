KBC 12: Nazia Nasim Opens Up About Her Big Win & Reveals How She Plans To Use Her Prize Money

Taliyan Bajti Rehni Chahiye for Nazia Nasim who showcased the power of knowledge on the 12th Season of Kaun Banega Crorepati and became the first crorepati of the season. What followed was a standing ovation and applause from megastar Amitabh Bachchan that turned her victory even more memorable.

A native of Jharkhand and currently residing in Delhi, Nazia came with a refreshing outlook and approached all the questions in a level-headed manner. On the show, she called herself a feminist and proclaimed that she was raised by a feminist father and that she is married to a feminist husband. She intends to raise her son as a feminist too.

She said, “I believe power of opinion or power of choice jitni ladkon ko milti hai, utni hi ladkiyon ko milni chahiye. Aur is value system ki shuruwat humare gharon se hi honi chahiye. Duniya badalna sirf auraton ki zimmedaari nahin hai. Agar mard sath nahi aayenge to duniya nahi badlegi. Main apnea ap ko feminist kehti hun. Jyadatar logon ki understanding ye hai ki feminist jo hoti hai, wo mard-virodhi hoti hai. Lekin aisa bilkul bhi nahi hai. Feminist ek mard bhi ho sakta hai. You know, we have always believed to raise our daughters like our sons. But now it is time to raise our sons like our daughters!”

She was raised in Jharkhand and enjoyed immense support & encouragement from her parents to go beyond the societal expectations and achieve success in life basis her own merit. Nazia, an Indian Institute of Mass Communication alumna, works as a Group Manager of Internal Communications at Royal Enfield. She credits her husband and family for their seamless support and believes that if a woman has a supportive husband and family, everything in life is possible and achievable.

On becoming the first crorepati of KBC Season 12, a joyous Nazia said, "My experience with KBC has been absolutely wonderful. Coming to KBC is a dream come to for a lot of people and for me, it has been a dream that I cherished since I was a young girl, wanting to participate in KBC. I have been trying all these years but this season, as a mother of a ten-year-old, experience of participating was surreal. Meeting Mr Bachchan in person seems larger than life as he is very humble and grounded. Being first crorepati of this season, the feeling has not sunk in too much. More than money what I have earned through KBC is pride, honour and respect. KBC is an aspiration which every commoner like me nurtures and when that turns into reality, it is unmatchable. With the winning amount, I would invest some money for the medical needs of my parents and in-laws. Would also focus on my son’s future and getting him international level of soccer coaching. Some amount would also go towards charity.”

