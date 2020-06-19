Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 Finale To be Shot In Mumbai; Akshay-Kat To Promote Sooryavanshi On The Show!

Colors' popular stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 has been in the news since its inception. The show hosted by Rohit Shetty, was shot in Bulgaria. It also had interesting line-up of contestants - RJ Malishka, Rani Chatterjee, Adaa Khan, Shivin Narang, Tejasswi Prakash, Dharmesh Yelande, Karan Patel, Karishma Tanna, Balraj Syal and Amruta Khanvilkar. KKK 10 was one of the top five shows on the TRP chart. However, the new episodes were stopped due to the lockdown and the finale of the show wasn't shot yet. So, the makers didn't want the viewers to lose connection with the show mid-way, and hence decided to air the new episodes post lockdown. As per the latest update, the makers have decided to shoot the grand finale in Mumbai.

As per reports in Republic, the grand finale was planned to be shot in Bangkok earlier. Also, the makers had arranged for all the contestants' air tickets, activities and accommodation, but due to the lockdown, the plan got cancelled. Also, their flights to Bangkok too were cancelled as international travel was barred.

Apparently, Rohit Shetty wanted to shoot the finale in Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad after their plans to shoot in Bangkok got cancelled. But, the studio turned down the team as the number of people on the show's set exceeded the number permitted by the Telangana government. So finally, the team decided to shoot the grand finale in Mumbai, as Maharashtra government permitted filming in the city as long as the number of people is limited.

It is also being said that the Sooryavanshi actors-Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn will be promoting the film during the grand finale of the show.

Stay locked to this space for the latest updates of the show!

Also Read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Shivin Eliminated; Top 3 Finalists Revealed; Here's Who Might Win The Show!

Also Read: Naagin 5: Surbhi Chandna & Hina To Play Naagins; Shivin Drops Hint Of Being A Part Of Ekta's Show!