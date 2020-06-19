    Sushant Singh Rajput
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 Finale To be Shot In Mumbai; Akshay-Kat To Promote Sooryavanshi On The Show!

      By
      |

      Colors' popular stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 has been in the news since its inception. The show hosted by Rohit Shetty, was shot in Bulgaria. It also had interesting line-up of contestants - RJ Malishka, Rani Chatterjee, Adaa Khan, Shivin Narang, Tejasswi Prakash, Dharmesh Yelande, Karan Patel, Karishma Tanna, Balraj Syal and Amruta Khanvilkar. KKK 10 was one of the top five shows on the TRP chart. However, the new episodes were stopped due to the lockdown and the finale of the show wasn't shot yet. So, the makers didn't want the viewers to lose connection with the show mid-way, and hence decided to air the new episodes post lockdown. As per the latest update, the makers have decided to shoot the grand finale in Mumbai.

      As per reports in Republic, the grand finale was planned to be shot in Bangkok earlier. Also, the makers had arranged for all the contestants' air tickets, activities and accommodation, but due to the lockdown, the plan got cancelled. Also, their flights to Bangkok too were cancelled as international travel was barred.

      Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 Finale To be Shot In Mumbai; Akshay-Kat To Promote Sooryavanshi On The Show!

      Apparently, Rohit Shetty wanted to shoot the finale in Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad after their plans to shoot in Bangkok got cancelled. But, the studio turned down the team as the number of people on the show's set exceeded the number permitted by the Telangana government. So finally, the team decided to shoot the grand finale in Mumbai, as Maharashtra government permitted filming in the city as long as the number of people is limited.

      It is also being said that the Sooryavanshi actors-Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn will be promoting the film during the grand finale of the show.

      Stay locked to this space for the latest updates of the show!

      Also Read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Shivin Eliminated; Top 3 Finalists Revealed; Here's Who Might Win The Show!

      Also Read: Naagin 5: Surbhi Chandna & Hina To Play Naagins; Shivin Drops Hint Of Being A Part Of Ekta's Show!

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X