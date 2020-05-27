Preksha Mehta Suicide: Karan Kundra, Arjun Bijlani, Surbhi Chandna & Divya Agarwal Express Grief

Karan Kundra

Karan Kundra tweeted, "‘Sabse bura hota hai sapno ka marr jaana' another television actor has committed suicide and this is what she posted last on her Instagram #prekshamehta this is extremely sad! You were so young.. you had your entire life in front of you! We need to talk more about mental health.."

"A look at her Instagram shows nothing out of the ordinary, which just shows how much more we need to care about people around us in these tough times and not just assume they're fine! RIP little one, we shall pray for you! This too shall pass!"

Arjun Bijlani & Surbhi Chandna

Arjun Bijlani tweeted, "Heard another actor committed suicide . Condolences to the family. #PrekshaMehta rip."

Surbhi Chandna commented on Arjun's post, "Devastating."

Divya Agarwal

Divya Agarwal shared a note on her Instagram story with Preksha's picture. The note read, "Suicide is not an option, guys. I know life is difficult, fight it. #ripgirl."

Milap Zaveri

Filmmaker Milap Zaveri tweeted, "If we don't end this lockdown these deaths are also going to be on our conscience. We are reporting daily figures of the virus and reacting. The hidden figures of the deaths n lives destroyed by the economic devastation will come out in months ahead :( RIP."