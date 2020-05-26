Crime Patrol Actress Preksha Mehta Commits Suicide; Her Last Post On Instagram Is Heartbreaking

Preksha Mehta Commits Suicide

As per an India Today report, Preksha ended her life on Monday night, but the family got to know about it only in the morning. Apparently, her father was the first person to see her. She was rushed to the hospital, but was declared brought dead.

Preksha’s Last Instagram Story

A few hours before her death, she shared a note on her Instagram story that read, "Sabse bura hota hai sapnon ka mar jana (The worst is when your dreams die)." (sic)

Her Last Insta Post

Preksha's last Instagram post was a selfie, which was captioned, "Meri Taraf Aata Har, Gham Phisal Jaaye, Aankhon Mein Tum Ko Bharun, Bin Bole Baatein Tumse Karun 🥰"

The Actress Was Under Depression

It is being said that the actress moved to her hometown before the lockdown and was under stress due to work.

Preksha Left A Suicide Note

The actress has also reportedly left a suicide note, but hasn't given the reason for her extreme step. The Hira Nagar police station in charge, Rajeev Bhadoriya was quoted by Spotboye as saying, "Preksha was a TV actor and was in the city since the lockdown. We are investigating the case further to know the reason behind her suicide."