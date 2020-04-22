    For Quick Alerts
      RadhaKrishn's Sumedh Mudgalkar, Mallika Singh & Crew Stuck At Shoot Venue Due To Lockdown

      By
      |

      The cast and crew members of Star Bharat's popular show, RadhaKrishn have been stuck at shoot venue in Umargaon for almost a month due to the Coronavirus lockdown. Apparently, the mythological show was being shot at Umargaon film city, situated on the border of Maharashtra-Gujarat. The show's lead actress Mallika Singh told Mumbai Mirror that when the lockdown was announced, they thought it will be a matter of few days and they can return to Mumbai soon. But now it has been a month that they are staying at the shoot location. She also added that the crew is away from their families and everyone is being looked after well by the show's makers. The actress also added that a doctor visits the sets regularly to check on them and the location is regularly sanitised.

      Mallika said that her mother is also with her at the location. She was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "She tries to be with me most of the time while shooting. When the lockdown was announced, other people from my family in Mumbai advised us to stay where we are as any kind of travel was not safe at the time. We all thought it will be a matter of few days before we return to Mumbai, but now we have been staying here for the last one month."

      Sumedh said, "The most important thing at this time is to be safe, which we all are. I am from Pune. Due to the shooting schedule, I get to meet my parents very less. Now, even when there is no work, we all are still away from our families."

      The other workers associated with the show, who are stuck at the location due to lockdown, said that they had their tickets confirmed to return home, but it got cancelled as the trains stopped working. They said that the entire country is facing a crisis right now and they understand that the safety of the citizens is the priority.

