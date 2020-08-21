Sunil Grover Reveals If Gutthi Will Ever Make A Comeback On The Kapil Sharma Show

Sunil Grover has returned to the small screen with a new show titled Gangs of Filmistan alongside Shilpa Shinde, Upasna Singh, Sugandha Mishra among other comedians. The new Star Bharat venture is a laugh riot inspired by Bollywood and it will have Sunil in a never-seen-before avatar.

The actor-comedian recently opened up about why actors should be willing to take a pay cut given the current economic downturn thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. He said, "I feel that in the current scenario, we need to accept a pay cut; what matters is going out and working."

For the unversed, Sunil who became a household name after his stint on Comedy Nights With Kapil followed by The Kapil Sharma Show also revealed if he will make a comeback as Gutthi on Kapil's show in a media report.

The 41-year-old said, "I am not reprising Gutthi. If Kapil and I are destined to work with each other again, we will. But, as of now, there are no such plans. Also, it is common for people to ask me something about Kapil, whenever I am doing a show. We do occasionally talk to each other. A lot of time has passed since I exited his show, and time changes many things."

