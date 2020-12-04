Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Beats Mirzapur & Bigg Boss To Become Most Searched Show Of 2020

The year 2020 has seen its share of major events. As this year comes to an end, Yahoo revealed its annual list of most searched shows of the year. According to the list, SAB TV's popular and long-running sitcom, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is the most searched show of 2020, followed by Mahabharat at the second and Ramayan on the fourth spots. It has to be recalled that both the mythological shows were re-run during the lockdown period. Sushant Singh Rajput's last film, Dil Bechara is at the third place.

The SAB TV's show has also beaten the controversial reality show Bigg Boss and popular web series Mirzapur.

Actor Dilip Joshi, who plays Jethalal in TMKOC, expressed happiness over the same and shared a note on his Instagram story, which read as, "So happy to hear about this! We could be, "the most searched" but we have "found" only and only love from you all. Thank you."

For the uninitiated, TMKOC was first aired on television in 2008 and is still going strong. Currently, it is in its 13th year and has completed over 3000 episodes. Dilip Joshi, Shailesh Lodha, Amit Bhatt, Munmun Dutta and Mandar Chandwadkar play the lead roles. Disha Vakani aka Dayaben's re-entry has been grabbing the headlines every now and then. It has to be seen whether she will re-enter the show or not.

Meanwhile, The Kapil Sharma Show has claimed the fifth spot on the list, Bigg Boss is on seventh spot and Mirzapur on tenth.

