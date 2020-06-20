Vikas Gupta Says Parth Samthaan Doesn't Want To Clear His Name On Molestation Charges!

It has to be recalled that a few years ago, Parth Samthaan had sent a notice, accusing his mentor Vikas Gupta of molestation, non-payment of dues for working on his show, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya and constant threats of ruining his career. Their rivalry continued for a few years, as the duo gave interviews, where they blamed each other. But in 2018, things were sorted between them at Palash Muchhal's birthday party. However, now again, the duo seems to be not in good terms!

Recently, Vikas had posted a video in which he called out actors, Parth Samthaan, Priyank Sharma and Shilpa Shinde. The ex-Bigg Boss contestant had even asked Parth to go LIVE and clear that Vikas never molested him. But it has been three days that Parth hasn't responded. Now, Vikas feels that Parth doesn't want to clear his name on molestation charges.

Vikas was quoted by Spotboye as saying, "It's been three days and Parth refuses to tell people that I haven't molested him and seems is not ready to clear me of the allegations. Two people have spoken to him and he refused to speak on it. Parth refused to even tell them on a personal chat that it's not true."

The producer further added, "Now, because of this, I will have to prove it and that means what I didn't do 5 years ago and went through so much shit, goes a waste. And he not coming online, suggests to the rest of the world that I did make sexual advances on him."

It has to be seen what Parth has to say about this! Will he go live and clear Vikas' name on molestation charges? Stay locked to this space for the latest updates!

